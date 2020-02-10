Advertisement

TORONTO –

A father and his four-year-old daughter died after falling down a slope in a park in Ontario, police said.

Police in the Halton region said that the father and daughter, who did not mention the police, took an afternoon walk at Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont. on Sunday. Their bodies were discovered more than eight hours later at the bottom of a slope.

The victim’s mother identified the girl as four-year-old Keira Kagan, whom she described as a smart and spunky child who dreamed of making a difference.

Advertisement

“Keira was the absolute most special girl you could ever ask for,” her mother, Jennifer Kagan, told CTV News on Monday. “She had a shirt with the text,” I’m going to change the world, “and I think Kiera really thought she could. She was that kind of girl.”

Relatives have also identified the father as Robin Brown.

A team of 45 investigators was called in to find the father and daughter after the police were contacted around 7.30 p.m. Police said the couple had left for a walk around 2:30 PM. and were expected to come back at 5:30 pm

The protected natural area where the bodies were found is known for its rugged terrain, including cliff paths. The region was hit by a mix of rain and snow on Sunday, the search of which was hampered by researchers.

Researchers found the two bodies shortly after 11 p.m.

“There was a significant trauma among the victims that could be consistent with a fall,” const. Ryan Anderson said at a press conference on Monday.

“It was certainly not the outcome we were looking for, it was the outcome we were disappointed with.”

The deaths are not currently considered murders, Anderson said. Murder investigators are taking over the investigation, a protocol for deaths involving a child under the age of five.

“It is extremely early in the investigation. We are using it for less than 12 hours,” Anderson said Monday morning.

Keira’s mother said that her daughter was “the most tender and dear big sister” of her brother Joseph, and that she liked to dress up like a princess.

“She wanted to make a difference. She looked at what she could do with her life, and the fact that her life was so tragically broken up is terrible, “said her mother, withdrawing her tears.

Keira’s stepfather, Philip Viater, said the little girl was like his own daughter.

“I always told her that she and Joseph were my number,” he said.

The bodies were removed from the protected area early on Monday morning. Police say post-mortem investigations will be conducted.

Keira’s school, Bialik Hebrew Day School, issued a statement in which condolences are given to the family and parents are warned that counseling services are made available to students.

Advertisement