February 12, 2020, 11:33 a.m.

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 at 11:33 am

Fourth graders are invited to see America’s natural wonders and historic sites for free!

The “Every Kid Outdoors” program offers fourth graders across the country and their families free access to hundreds of parks, landscapes, and waters all year round.

Fourth graders were selected because research shows that children between the ages of nine and eleven begin to learn about the world around them. They are open to new ideas and are likely to connect with nature and history.

All you have to do is print out the passport before going to the park.

Life in the northwest of the country gives everyone easy access to national parks, sites and reserves. Click here to find national parks in your state.

