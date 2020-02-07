Advertisement

South Carolina news broadcaster Fox 24 Charleston apologized after a radio report about US Senate candidate Jaime Harrison added a photo of a person’s mug shot instead of Harrison.

On Thursday, Fox 24 Charleston presenter Jon Bruce told viewers that Harrison was hosting a meet & greet in a cafe. But when Bruce discussed the event, the photo that appeared on the screen wasn’t Harrison’s, it was the mug shot.

The use of the photo has led to criticism from state representative JA Moore, who tweeted that it was “unacceptable” and required a formal apology. Harrison also criticized the mistake and wrote on Twitter that it was not the first time that he had experienced “occasional discrimination”.

“I am deeply concerned about this mistake by a trusted news organization and I expect Fox 24 Charleston to do better,” wrote Harrison.

When the photo appeared on the screen, Bruce said, “This is not him.” Fox 24 later tweeted that the mix-up was due to a “production error”.

“We cut the image and confirmed the mistake on the air. We apologize for the mistake,” wrote Fox 24.

Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks during King Day celebration on January 20 in Columbia, South Carolina. On February 6, Fox 24 apologized to Charleston for a “manufacturing defect” that resulted in a mug shot of a suspect being shown during a Harrison radio report.

Sean Rayford / Getty

Guy King, the communications director for Harrison’s campaign, told Newsweek that a news organization that made such a mistake was “deeply worrying” and questioned the “broadcaster’s commitment to fair reporting”. Harrison later made his own statement, saying that he appreciated the “sincerity of Fox 24’s apology.” He added that local journalism is essential for an informed community.

“Our campaign is about building a movement that focuses on healing divisions and bringing hope back to all of South Carolina,” said Harrison. “I look forward to Fox 24’s future coverage of our efforts to put South Carolinians ahead of the Washington political games.”

Newsweek asked Fox 24 Charleston for a comment, but received no response before it was released.

Harrison grew up in Orangeburg, South Carolina and is a candidate for the seat of longtime Senator Lindsey Graham. In December, a Change Research / Post and Courier poll showed Harrison could give Graham a run for his money. Graham was just 2 percentage points ahead of Harrison, 47 to 45 percent.

“I’m going back to” super-red, solid Republicans “to describe the state, Harrison Vox said in November.” South Carolina is not West Virginia. It is not Oklahoma. It’s not Kansas. “

Fox 24 said the mug shot is related to a different story. According to Charleston Station WCSC, the photo belonged to Javondrea Shaidasha McLeod. Police said the 22-year-old shoplifting suspect had attacked a police transportation office in Charleston and had fled when she was taken to the Al Cannon Sheriff Detention Center in North Charleston.

The attack allegedly occurred after the driver, according to WCSC, opened the vehicle’s rear doors to check on her and she fled the scene on foot. K-9 units and a helicopter were called in to aid the search, which ended on Wednesday evening.

