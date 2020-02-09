Advertisement

Jean News Pirro, Fox News presenter, sharply criticized Senator Mitt Romney on Saturday night with talks similar to Donald Trump after the Utah Republican last week voted the only member of his political party alongside Democrats for the President’s conviction.

Although Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, Romney crossed party lines to vote with the Democrats for the president’s deletion for “abuse of power.” In a pre-vote speech, Romney argued that Trump’s actions against Ukraine were guilty of “horrific abuse of public trust.”

“How dare he!” Pirro, who regularly defends and praises Trump, complained to Judge Jeanine during her Justice show. “How could he? And why should he?” The host called Romney “embarrassed” and claimed that he jealously voted for the president as he did.

“Your jealousy of this man (Trump) is a constant rage that burns inside you because you can never reach the level he has,” said Pirro. Romney was a presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2012, but lost to the incumbent Democratic President, former President Barack Obama, in this election.

“How about you leave the United States Senate?” Pirro said. “The people of Utah are angry with you, and your dream of getting excited about the Trump-Hate Left is a joke.”

Romney cited his belief and oath of impartiality in his emotional speech from the Senate on Wednesday before the historic impeachment process. In deciding to join the Democrats, the Utah legislature was the first senator in US history to vote to oust a president of his own political party.

“What he did was not perfect. No, it was an obvious attack on our rights to vote, our national security and our core values,” said the senator. “Corrupting an election to stay in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive oath violation I can imagine.”

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tells in this screenshot from a Senate webcast how his belief influenced his considerations about impeachment during the Senate trial of the United States Capitol in Washington on February 5. DC

Senate TV / Getty

Trump and his followers quickly jumped to discredit and reject Romney’s criticism. Donald Trump Jr. suggested that Romney be excluded from the Republican Party.

“Mitt Romney is bitter forever that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats, so he’s joining them now,” tweeted the president’s son. “He is now officially a member of the Resistance and should be excluded from the @GOP.”

The president later tweeted in a bizarre video that Romney was a “democratic insider tip”. On Saturday, he tweeted a clip of Pirro’s attack on the GOP senator and wrote: “The feeling of many about @MittRomney!”

