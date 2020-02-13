Fox News moderator Tucker Carlson urged President Donald Trump to apologize to former adviser Roger Stone, and claimed that the president would confirm “the Russia lie” if he allowed the convicted criminal to spend time in prison.

The Stone case arose out of former FBI director Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Mueller report concluded that Russia had interfered in Trump’s election, but there was insufficient evidence to support it had found an agreement from Trump without exonerating the President. Carlson believes that collusion allegations were indeed a “joke” that Democrats invented, and he fears that Stone’s prison could undermine his theory.

“Stone’s law enforcement should partly confirm the imagination that Democrats have developed to explain the outcome of the 2016 election,” said Carlson in the Wednesday edition of his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. “His conviction helps her case. In other words, if the Russian collusion story was a joke and it was certainly a joke, why will Roger Stone go to jail for his role?”

“If Roger Stone is behind bars for even a day, the Russia lie is confirmed as true,” added Carlson. “The Democrats believe that Stone’s detention will be prima facie evidence. So there is only one solution at this point. The president must apologize to Roger Stone or have his sentence changed before he goes to prison.”

Trump has not recently commented on whether or not he will forgive Stone, although he has not ruled this out in the past. Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones said Tuesday that a White House insider told him that Stone would be pardoned by Trump after his conviction.

When the federal prosecutor published sentencing guidelines for Stone of up to nine out of a possible 50 years on Monday, Trump quickly expressed indignation at the “wrong decision of the judiciary”.

The Justice Department disagreed with the guidelines the following day, ordering the court to sentence Stone at “far less” time than originally recommended. The reversal was outraged by many Democrats, who pointed out that the change had not been made properly due to pressure from Trump, who had recently tweeted his disapproval of the guidelines.

Regardless of the punishment, Carlson believes Stone should not spend time in prison, and claims that the Republican agent is one of the greatest victims of the judicial system that only Trump can save.

“Although justice does exist, it is often imperfect and never imperfect than in the case of Roger Stone, who is facing a grossly unjust sentence,” said Carlson. “And it is likely that only the President can fix it.”

“This is a purely political hit,” said Carlson later. “Roger Stone faces the prison because he is a well-known supporter of Donald Trump. It’s that simple.”

Carlson warned that Democrats would “howl” when Stone was pardoned, adding that they “are already doing so” because of the reversal of the sentencing guidelines.

The reversal has triggered a lot of backlash. Over 120,000 people have signed a petition calling for an investigation into the decision starting Wednesday evening.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20.