On Tuesday night’s Fox News television show, Tucker Carlson said that Roger Stone, former political adviser to President Donald Trump, must be “pardoned”.

Stone was arrested in January 2019 as a result of an investigation into Russia’s political interference led by Special Prosecutor Robert Müller. Stone has been accused of attempting to receive emails stolen from WikiLeaks to provide information about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Members of Trump’s team reportedly knew Stone’s activities.

The prosecutor recommended that Stone be jailed for up to nine years. President Trump said he was “terrible” in a tweet.

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation,” Trump wrote. “The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I can’t allow this judicial error!”

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Stone’s reduction in punishment during a campaign speech on Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Warren spoke to followers about a “Trump Justice Department that abandons the rule of law to make treasure deals for criminals who commit their crimes on behalf of Donald Trump, and yes, Roger Stone, I’m looking at you.”

Carlson said that Warren, “like so many on the left,” “screamed in prison after Roger Stone’s death.” A 67-year-old man with no criminal record who was involved in the Russian manhunt, farce. Involved in investigations that has proven to be fruitless. He looks behind bars for nine years. “

“Do you know what the average rapist does in this country? We checked over today – four years,” continued Carlson. “You know what the average armed robber gets? Three years. The average thug who violently attacks someone? Less than a year and a half. But the left, including CNN, are demanding that Roger Stone die in prison.”

“This man needs an apology,” Carlson concluded.

Newsweek turned to Fox News to comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

After Trump’s tweet, the Justice Department said Fox News that it was “shocked” to see the length of Stone’s proposed prison term, and implied that Stone would be less convicted.

“Under the circumstances, a sentence of less than 87-108 months would be appropriate,” DOJ official John Crabb said in a short message on Tuesday. “The government postpones the court’s decision on the sentence to be imposed.”

In response, the four prosecutors who requested the verdict withdrew from Stone’s case.

Trump defended Stone in the media after he was convicted and informed the Palm Beach Post in December 2019 that Stone had nothing to do with his presidential campaign.

“You know that Roger Stone was involved in my campaign in no other way than when it started, long before I announced it,” Trump said.

“I’ve known Roger over the years,” Trump added. “He’s a nice guy. A lot of people like him.”

Stone remained loyal to Trump even after his arrest. When asked if he would testify against the president in January 2019, Stone declined.

“I’m not going to testify against the president because I have to testify incorrectly,” Stone told reporters.

