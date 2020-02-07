Advertisement

Separate groups in Elgin are ready to help organize the Elgin Valley Fox Trot Race and Art & Soul on the Fox Festival, provided the city council approves a $ 5,000 sponsorship each.

The May race and the August art festival were funded by the city as part of its annual series of 20 events. This year, the city plans to cut the race and festival together with the International Festival or iFest and the Elgin Civil War Experience, which would save $ 100,000, according to city officials.

The Kenyon Farm Runners, in collaboration with the Elgin Lions Club and F3 Events LLC, which organize races in Chicago, are ready to register for 5km and 10km Foxtrot races on May 31 in downtown Elgin begin if the city contributes $ 5,000, said Tim Williams of Kenyon Farm Runners.

“It’s been our home game for many, many years. A lot of people in our group align their training to it,” said Williams.

The Art for All group will be investigating how Art & Soul can be fooled this year if the city contributes $ 5,000, said Jane Erlandson, president of the group board.

“Art for All” accompanied the festival in downtown Elgin by being artists, stands and the judged selection, said Erlandson. The preliminary idea is an indoor festival, which may save security costs in the fall. However, it is unclear whether the efforts will be successful, she said.

“We (Art for All) are so tiny, but we really want to have this kind of event in Elgin. There are a lot of people who do that … but people don’t know how much work and how much it costs “, she said.

City officials, who publicly discussed the plan to reduce and reorganize events last fall, declined to provide information about plans for new events in 2020. They will give a speech to the city council on Wednesday, which will also decide whether this is the case. Kate O’Leary, coordinator for special events in the city, confirmed that she will provide $ 5,000 for sponsorships.

City officials said Art & Soul cost around $ 21,000 on the Fox and around $ 66,000 on the Fox Trot, Erlandson and Williams said. The city’s personnel costs are included in both figures.

Erlandson said she agreed with the city’s decision to revisit the series of events and collect contributions from the community.

As for the Foxtrot, Williams said that the Kenyon Runners and their partners are considering continuing to run the race in the coming years by finding outside sponsors and relying on volunteers. This year’s race would have a modified route with a portion along the Fox River, which would save costs, he said. The new date after the commemoration day is expected to increase the number of visitors, as it cannot keep up with school graduation and a 10 km race at the Soldier Field in Chicago.

The goal is for the Fox Trot to continue collecting donations for nonprofits, but details are being worked out, Williams said.

