According to Reuters, Apple’s largest iPhone assembler Foxconn plans to reopen half of its production facilities in China by the end of February. The move would make it possible to restart the production lines after the extensive shutdown after the outbreak of the corona virus.

The world’s largest custom electronics manufacturer also plans to resume 80 percent of its production in China in March, added the source, which has direct knowledge of the matter, and referred to internal goals set by Chairman Liu Young-Way.

Foxconn originally planned to reopen its factories on February 10 to start producing Apple devices after the New Year holidays. However, the company’s plans were suspended due to the ongoing virus outbreak while the facilities were inspected. Local governments are concerned that the virus will spread quickly in a labor-intensive environment.

Foxconn kicked off the reopening of some major plants in China this week. The plant in the eastern city of Kunshan was also approved on Tuesday for resumption of production. However, according to a source, only about a tenth of the workforce returned to two key factories in southern Shenzhen and central Zhengzhou on Monday.

Apple has also extended the closure of its own retail stores in China. Shops should open on Monday, but Apple has decided to wait until February 15th.

According to DigiTimes, Apple typically sources components from multiple suppliers, primarily to diversify local manufacturing risks, and Apple is considering shifting further assembly orders for its new models, which DigiTimes will launch in factories in Taiwan in the first half of 2020 should.

