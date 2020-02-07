Advertisement

Apple’s key iPhone assembler Foxconn has told its employees that if the extended New Year break comes to an end, Bloomberg said on February 10 that they should stop working at their Chinese plant in Shenzhen.

“To ensure the health and safety of everyone and to comply with the state anti-virus measures, we strongly advise you not to return to Shenzhen,” Foxconn wrote to the employees in an SMS. “We will keep you updated on the situation in the city. The company will protect all work-related rights and interests for the duration. Regarding the happy reunion in Shenzhen, please wait for more information.” From its production in China, government and corporations are trying to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country where more than 31,000 cases have been reported to date.

It is unclear whether the Shenzhen policy applies to all employees or to other Foxconn facilities. Earlier this week, the “iPhone” manufacturer announced it would resume production by February 10th. Other Apple suppliers such as Quanta Computer, Inventec and LG Display also announced that they would be working in China again next week, but adhering to this plan seems less certain by the day.



“For political and commercial reasons, we do not comment on our specific production facilities,” Foxconn told Bloomberg. “We have closely monitored current public health issues related to the coronavirus and are applying all recommended health and hygiene measures to all aspects of our business in the affected markets.” Base in China to ward off the coronavirus outbreak. The company has introduced a quarantine policy that stipulates that workers returning from Henan province will be seized for 14 days while workers residing in the province will be isolated for a week.

The timing of the Corona virus outbreak could impact delivery of the new lower-cost iPhone, which Apple is expected to announce in March. Bloomberg recently reported that the device’s production is expected to begin in February, but the outbreak of the coronavirus could delay this period.

Apple typically sources components from multiple vendors, and Foxconn has factories outside of China. As a result, Apple is likely to release the cheaper iPhone in March, even if the offer is limited to launch.

