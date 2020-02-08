Advertisement

Foxconn originally planned to reopen its factories on Monday to start producing Apple devices after the New Year holidays. However, the Chinese authorities have rejected the company’s plans because of the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus, Nikkei reports.

Public health experts told Foxconn that the factories in Shenzhen were “at high risk of coronavirus infection” after on-site inspections. The information was shared with Nikkei through several sources. Health officials were concerned about poor airflow in restaurants and dormitories and the use of central air conditioning.

“Violations of epidemic prevention and control could potentially result in the death penalty,” the Nikkei Asian Review internal meeting note said. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou Complex, the largest iPhone factory, has also canceled plans to resume work on Monday. Local governments fear that the virus will spread rapidly in a labor-intensive environment, and “no one wants to be responsible for resuming work at this critical moment,” said one source.

Foxconn canceled flight bookings for Taiwanese employees to return to China on Friday, and the company has already instructed Shenzhen employees not to return to work.

The Zhengzhou Complex remains closed until it has been evaluated and approved by the local government. Innolux, Foxconn’s display arm, will remain closed for the time being, and iPad supplier Compal Electronics also plans to remain closed until February 17.

Apple has also extended the closure of its own retail stores in China. Shops should open on Monday, but Apple has decided to wait until February 15th.

There have been several reports that these factory closings will affect Apple’s device production plans. In the near future, device inventories could decrease and delivery times could be extended. AirPods and AirPods Pro could be affected as an already scarce product, and these delays can also affect the upcoming inexpensive iPhone that Apple is developing.

Production of the new low-cost “iPhone”, which has been dubbed “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9”, should start in February, but it is not clear whether Apple can keep to the schedule.

Foxconn informed Nikkei that its facility plans in China are following local government recommendations and that “no requests have been received from customers about the need to resume production earlier,” but sales prospects for 2020 were cut earlier this month ,

The corona virus has infected more than 31,000 people and caused 722 deaths, mainly in China.

