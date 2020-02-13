Just a week after the season 3 debut of Fox’s wildly popular series The Masked Singer, Right Angle Entertainment announced that a whole new live show is coming!

The Masked Singer National Tour debuts in 2020 and brings the hit TV series to the public in North America. The tour is presented by Live Nation and starts Thursday May 28 in Detroit, Michigan, after which the tour continues to 45 other cities. Among the scheduled locations for shows are Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Expect to see your favorite characters come alive on stage, as well as a few surprising famous guests who will appear. Great new performances and spectacular unmissable moments will be part of this live show experience. You can buy tickets on LiveNation.com.

“Because the founding of Fox Alternative Entertainment enabled us to put Fox’s production of The Masked Singer under the flag, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this successful franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. in a statement. “The Masked Singer National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring The Masked Singer and his beloved characters to fans and families across the country, live and in person.”

The live show will consist of two hosts of celebrities and a local celebrity who will be in a top secret disguise. For more information visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.

Below is the schedule (subject to changes):

* Des Moines and Orlando go on sale on Monday 17 February

28-5-2020 – Detrioit, MI – Fox Theater

5/29/2020 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theater

5/30/2020 – Pittsburgh, PA —Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

5/31/2020 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theater

6/2/2020 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

6/3/2020 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theater

6/4/2020 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

6/5/2020 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theater

6/6/2020 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater

6/7/2020 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Murat Theater

6/6/2020 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theater in Playhouse

6/10/2020 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theater in the France-Merrick performing arts center

6/11/2020 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater

6/12/2020 – Newark, NJ – NJPAC

6/13/2020 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theater

14-6-2020 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/17/2020 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

6/18/2020 – Richmond, VA – Domino Energy Center

6/19/2020 – Durham, NC – DPAC

6/20/2020 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium at the Bojangles Arts Center

6/21/2020 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

6/22/2020 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

6/24/2020 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

25-6-2020 – Jacksonville, FL – Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

26-6-2020 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

6/27/2020 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

28-6-2020 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater

30-6-2020 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

1-7-2020 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater

7/2/2020 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

7/7/2020 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

7/10/2020 – Irving, TX – The pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11-11-2020 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater

12/7/2020 – Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

7/15/2020 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

7/16/2020 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

7/18/2020 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

7/19/2020 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

7/22/2020 – San Jose, CA— San Jose Civic Center

7/24/2020 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center

7/25/2020 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Theater

7/26/2020 – Fresno, CA – William Saroyan Theater

7/28/2020 – Tuscon, AZ – Tuscon Music Hall

7/29/2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Federal Theater of Arizona

7/30/2020 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Center

1-8-2020 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum theater