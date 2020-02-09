Advertisement

France made a comeback to beat Italy on Sunday 35-22 and to win its second victory of two games in this year’s Six Nations in strong winds caused by Storm Ciara.

The competition continued in stormy conditions because a variety of sporting events in Northern Europe were postponed due to the strong wind caused by the powerful storm.

Romain Ntamack and Baptiste Serin scored les Bleus’ attempts because they secured a bonus point.

“We did what we had to do, even though not everything was perfect today,” said Captain Charles Ollivon, France. “There are a few things to solve in advance, but it was better in scrum time.”

Fleet-footed winger Matteo Minozzi, substitute whore Federico Zani and Mattia Bellini crossed the Azzurri who extended their winless point in the competition to 24 games.

“We have given a performance and we have shown how strong our attack can be,” the Italian captain Luca Bigi told BBC.

France fly-half Romain Ntamack was one of the five les Bleus scorers in the victory over Italy Photo: AFP / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

“We scored a try with a moving maul and one at the last minute and we never give up. That is a positive point that we can bring to the next game and I am so proud to be part of this team.

“We recognized too much revenue last week, but we were better today. The effort we showed in the field was great.”

Hostess head coach Fabien Galthie made only one change from the side that beat England last weekend when one-off international Arthur Vincent replaced the injured Virimi Vakatawa in the center.

Veteran Azzurri slot Alessandro Zanni, who was going to win his 119th cap, was excluded 10 minutes before the kick-off due to an injury in the warm-up before the game, with Treviso’s Dean Budd rising from the bench.

New-born full-back Jayden Hayward started after being one of the substitutes for last Saturday’s 42-0 in Wales in the tournament opener.

It took only three minutes for the home team to open the score when fly-half Ntamack, the son of former international Emile, scored a penalty goal.

Baptiste Serin (C) ensured the victory with his excellent attempt Photo: AFP / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

The first test of the windy conditions came three minutes later when the Azzurri Anthony Bouthier’s spilled above and below the hosts spilled well-deposited position.

They stayed in the Italy 22m when Ntamack kicked the visitors’ goal area dirty and Thomas put down with one hand for his 11 try in 18 Tests after seven minutes.

France’s second attempt came 10 minutes later when Captain Charles Ollivon scrapped from two meters.

Ntamack missed the conversion from the sidelines when the wind kept its effort in the air before it hit the crossbar and led the home team 13-0 in the opening quarter.

The cheerful Parisian audience broke out in a Mexican wave shortly after, but was suppressed after 25 minutes by an Azzurri reaction when Minozzi tried his 10th test and the first points on his side of this season’s tournament.

Former Scotland under 20 fly-half Tommaso Allan swallowed the extras before hitting the gap to 13-10 with a penalty kick seconds before the half hour.

Ntamack rediscovered his kicking boots with a three-pointer after 32 minutes before Gregory Alldritt had hope for a comeback in Italy just before the break.

Scrum half Antoine Dupont found the No. 8 wide for the rear rower of La Rochelle to cross unhindered.

The conversion of Ntamack, which hit both posts, made it 23-10 because les Bleus got a standing ovation during the break.

Toulouse playmaker Ntamack gained a bonus point for his side with a nice solo effort by a powerful French maul with a quarter of the game to play, but missed the extras.

The Azzurri gained hope in the second half, as Federico Zani’s 65-minute attempt turned it into an 11-point game.

But Serin, who made his first appearance in this year’s tournament after an unused replacement against England, ensured the win with an excellent individual attempt to go eight minutes.

Winger Vincent Rattez was taken away with three minutes to play for Bellini’s consolation effort 30 seconds after the full-time whistle.

