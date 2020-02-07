Advertisement

Franklin Graham, the anti-LGBT + hate preacher whose UK tour is in ruins, said he didn’t even know what “homophobic” meant.

The preacher, who praised Vladimir Putin’s laws against homosexuals, accused homosexuals of a “moral September 11th,” and said that homosexuals are “the enemy” of civilization, wanted to tour Britain in the Pride month.

In an interview with Premier Christian News, Graham responded to the backlash of his tour and made no apologies. He didn’t know what homophobia means.

Advertisement

He said, “People who use these words like homophobic or islamophobic – I’m not sure what these terms are at all.”

When asked if he wanted to apologize to people injured by his anti-LGBT + comments, Graham said, “I don’t know what they heard or saw, but I would definitely apologize to anyone who said it was me or hated them … I would definitely apologize if there was someone who is afraid or in pain about something that they think I said.

“I am here to say that God loves you. God is ready to forgive sin. If we repent and believe in the name of His Son Jesus Christ, we will be forgiven.”

He also repeated comments he made about Pete Buttigieg, asking him to “turn around” and say that being gay is not something that can be “flaunted” or “praised”.

Graham said in an interview: “I was talking about Pete Buttigieg … he explained his gay lifestyle and marriage. I did that, he shouldn’t flaunt that.

“He should repent of this. We should not show off our sins, we should be ashamed of our sins and ask God for forgiveness.”

Franklin Graham on UK tour: ‘We won’t cancel anything. Came in.’

Trump-loving preacher and son of Billy Graham will travel to the UK as part of an evangelist tour at the beginning of Pride Month in June.

However, his plans are currently shattered, as every single venue where he should appear has been canceled for him.

However, Graham has now claimed that he will find new venues and that they are actually “larger” than the ones he originally booked.

He said, “We’re coming. Some people may think we canceled, but we’re not canceling anything. Came.”

Advertisement