Anti-LGBT + hate preacher Franklin Graham. (LOGAN CYRUS / AFP / Getty)

Anti-LGBT + US hate preacher Franklin Graham has vowed that his UK tour will continue and that it will be “even bigger” despite the fact that every venue is canceling him.

Trump-loving preacher and son of Billy Graham, best known for praising Vladimir Putin’s anti-gay laws and accusing homosexuals of a “moral September 11th,” will travel to Britain at the beginning of Pride Month in June as part of an evangelist trip ,

However, his plans are currently shattered, as every single venue where he should appear has been canceled for him.

The Utilita Arena in Newcastle was the last venue to announce that the preacher was excluded from venues in Birmingham, Newport, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Liverpool. An appointment in London, which was also planned, never secured a venue.

But now Graham has sworn that the tour will not only go further, but that it will be “even bigger”.

He told the Religion News Service (RNS): “This attack on me is an attack on religious freedom and freedom of expression.

“Any Christian group wishing to rent a venue who believes the Bible is the Word of God is at risk of being canceled.”

Graham also plans to sue all seven canceled venues and tell RNS that he expects to win.

Franklin Graham said the UK tour would find “larger venues”.

In a separate interview for Premier Christian News, he said: “There are other venues. It’s a bit of a headache. We have certainly spoken to other venues and many of them have indicated that this is not a problem for them.

“Some of the venues that we’re likely to book will actually be larger than before. Take a few more weeks and we should be able to name these venues. “

He added, “We’re coming. Some people may think we canceled, but we’re not canceling anything. Came in.”

