Anti-LGBT hatred preacher Franklin Graham said he was “surprised” when his tour was canceled because he preached “love” not hatred.

After weeks of back and forth, the preacher’s planned tour of Britain was decimated as a venue after the venue, according to organizers, Graham had dropped out of concern over his earlier statements.

The Trump-loving preacher and son of Billy Graham is known for praising Vladimir Putin’s anti-gay laws and accusing gays of a “moral September 11th.”

Ah, what a “love”!

Franklin Graham: “I am here to speak for everyone.”

In an interview with Christian Today, Graham said that opposition to his tour was “taken out of context”.

“I don’t come to speak against anyone and I don’t go out in groups. I come to tell people how they can have a relationship with God by believing in Jesus Christ.”

He continued, “I’m definitely not here to speak against anyone. I am here to speak for everyone.”

This reflects Graham’s lengthy Facebook statement, which was sent to the UK LGBT + community on January 27, saying he came from love.

Hate sermon Franklin Graham. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

When asked by the reporter about his status as a hate preacher, Graham said, “I don’t think anyone likes this title.

“I’m just trying to share the truth, and there are some people who just don’t want to accept the truth.

He added: “There are people when you tell them that they are sinners they don’t want to hear that they are sinners. They think that this is a hateful and angry speech.

“It is not. In love, I want to warn people and explain the steps they need to take to have a proper relationship with God and how they can be sure that their sins will be forgiven.”

In addition, Graham, an outspoken supporter of US President Donald Trump, said that “he will in no way support the President in everything he says or does.”

What happened to his tour?

The tour, which should include a number of Bible messages and concerts that convey Bible principles, should begin in May.

But the UK congress centers have struck the evangelists off their calendars. Many of the events will overlap with the National Pride Month celebrations.

Evangelical anti-LGBT preacher

Franklin Graham. (Bill O’Leary / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

One venue cited Christian views as “incompatible” in a statement.

The Utilita Arena in Newcastle was the last venue to announce that the preacher was excluded from venues in Birmingham, Newport, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Liverpool.

An appointment in London, which was also planned, has never secured a venue.

The religious leader previously preached millions of people in US stadiums in what were called crusades.

During the planned tour, he invited the queer community to seek spiritual counseling, but reaffirmed his stance that homosexuality is a sin.

