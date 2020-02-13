It would be difficult to make the situation that results from the Astros scandal scandal worse than it already is. However, the Astros are trying it out.

Astros owner Jim Crane spoke to the media on Thursday along with thugs Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. However, if someone watching the press conference expected the team to take on the sign theft scandal that helped the team win a World Series in 2017, they were deeply disappointed.

In fact, Crane told the press that the sign theft scandal did not help the Astros win the World Series.

“We think this didn’t affect the game. We had a good team. We won the World Series and we will keep it that way.”

Of course, one would have to wonder why the Astros has invested so much time and effort into developing the sophisticated fraud scheme if it doesn’t “affect the game”. Not to mention the significant risk they took to implement the scheme, taking into account this MLB, Commissioner Rob Manfred had explicitly warned the teams against engaging in this type of fraud.

Crane was then asked by ESPN’s Marly Rivera for what he apologized if the scam had no effect on the game.

“So what do you apologize for?”

“We apologize for breaking the rules.”

Astros owners Jim Crane and @MarlyRiveraESPN went back and forth during the team’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/2hdR1sFGcd

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter), February 13, 2020

Crane’s nonsensical answer raises the other logical follow-up question: Why does stealing electronic signs steal the rules when it doesn’t affect the game? Crane’s fumbling continued when he contradicted himself less than a minute after saying that stealing shields had no effect on the game.

“We think this didn’t affect the game.” – Jim Crane

“I didn’t say it didn’t affect the game.” – Jim Crane 55 seconds later pic.twitter.com/MnpPeeTUPL

– CBS Sports (@CBSSports), February 13, 2020

However, Crane was not finished saying wrong things. Next, the Astros owner claimed the real mistake was made by former GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, not the players.

“It could have been stopped and it hasn’t been stopped,” said Crane. “Our players shouldn’t be punished. This is a great group of people who haven’t received adequate guidance from their leaders.”

It is important to note that this is exactly the opposite of what the MLB study says. The league’s investigation specifically states that, with the exception of former Astros Bank coach Alex Cora, the fraud scheme was entirely player-led. That is, the “large group of men” should have borne the brunt of MLB’s penalties. Instead, the league unbelievably refused to punish one of the players.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman also spoke about the media.

“I am really sorry that my team, the organization and I made decisions,” said shortstop Alex Bregman. “I learned from this and hope to regain the trust of baseball fans. I would also like to thank the Astros fans for their support. We as a team are fully focused on the 2020 season.”

Altuve made a similar speech in less than a minute.

“The entire Astros organization and team feel bad about what happened in 2017,” said the second baseman. “The team is determined to move forward, play hard and bring a championship back to Houston in 2020.”

However, the press conference clearly shows that not everyone in the Astros organization “feels bad” about what happened in 2017. In fact, Crane literally said, “I don’t think I should be held accountable,” when asked if he should have taken more responsibility for the fraud scandal.

Although all the evidence shows that Crane did not know about the scam scandal, he defiantly claims that he should not be accused and that the scandal had no effect on the game, disagreeing with someone who was “bad about what happened.” ” feels.

Crane also said that he is confident that his players have never worn electronic buzzers. This part of Crane’s comments actually makes sense. Why should players wear buzzers that tell them what pitch would come if none of these had an impact on the game?

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn