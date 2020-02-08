Advertisement

Police in the French city of Dunkirk arrested several teenagers after attacking a young mother, and several said they took part in the brutal beatings of a volunteer firefighter last weekend.

The 45-year-old mother was attacked by around 15 teenagers in her own home on Tuesday evening, with some of the attackers carrying knives. According to investigators, the main target of the attack was the woman’s son, reports France Info.

While threatening the woman, one of the group members claimed to have been involved in the brutal beatings against 27-year-old volunteer fireman Kévin Desmidt, who was beaten so badly that he was in critical condition at the University of Lille hospital.

Desmidt was attacked on the weekend by attackers on the edge of the Black Cat Ball, part of Dunkerk’s carnival celebrations, and was kicked and hit in the head by a group of ten teenagers.

The Dunkirk police said they are investigating the attack on Desmidt and asking witnesses to report the incident. However, they were also cautious when it came to connecting those arrested on Wednesday night with the beatings. The investigation is still ongoing.

The brutal attack on Desmidt occurred almost two months after a firefighter in the German city of Augsburg was beaten to death in similar circumstances.

The 49-year-old Roland S. was attacked by a youth gang that was allegedly led by the 17-year-old Turkish-Lebanese-German Halid S.

A clash that turned into such extreme violence that the fireman died on the way to the hospital after the teenagers fled the region.

The defeat in Dunkirk is the latest in France in recent years. In August 2018, three teenagers were arrested in Val-d’Oise for maliciously beating a man who had confronted them for insulting his wife.

In the same year, an African drug dealer with a migration background was beaten to death by a youth gang between 12 and 17 years old in the city of Pau.

