US imports of French wine have plummeted since President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent rates for a series of European delicacies in a battle for subsidies to planner Airbus, officials said Friday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said that exports fell 44 percent in value in November compared to the previous month, after the 25 percent import fine came into force on October 18.

He called it a “shock” for growers and added that France has asked the European Union for compensation for their losses. “We hope to have their answer in the coming weeks or months,” he said.

Lemoyne, who presented France’s trade figures for 2019, did not provide general figures for wine exports.

But the US Census Bureau data released last month showed that US imports of French wines in November were only $ 57.1 million from $ 130 million the month before when rates started to bite.

Since 18 October, the US has imposed a 25 percent rate on French wine imports. Photo: AFP / Olivier Douliery

Imports fell again in December, to $ 55.7 million, according to the Cnsus data collected by the American Association of Wine Economists.

The rates are particularly painful for producers at the bottom of the market, where a price increase of 25 percent of an affordable bottle can make occasional luxury.

Along with French wines, the rates are focused on $ 7.5 billion in Spanish olive oil, Irish and Scottish whiskeys, German industrial tools, British cashmere and a wide range of European cheeses.

They were imposed after the World Trade Organization accused the EU of failing to abolish illegal subsidies for the pan-European air and space group Airbus, whose main competitor is the American giant Boeing.

Trump has threatened to raise wine rates even further, unless it is a deal for taxing digital companies that want European countries to impose American giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

Last month, France suspended its own digital tax after agreeing on further consultations with the US to establish a global framework among members of the OECD group of free-market democracies.

