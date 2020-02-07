Advertisement

It’s hard to believe anyone told it Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perryand Matt LeBlanc that life would be like that. 26 years after the premiere of Friends, the six stars of the show are ready to reunite for a Friends reunion special on HBO Max that will each pay at least $ 2 million, according to new reports from Deadline and the Wall Street Journal.

Nothing has yet been confirmed regarding the unwritten reunion that WarnerMedia would probably use to launch its HBO Max streaming service in April. So far, only Perry has even pointed to the possibility that something is brewing at the front of Friends, cryptic tweeting, “big news is coming …” earlier this week.

A reunion special is something that has been discussed for some time. Aniston told us last October Ellen DeGeneres that while no reboot would soon come from Friends, “we want something to be there, but we don’t know what that something is”.

Advertisement

Aniston added, “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Weeks later that “something” was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. The trade reported that a reunion special was under development to be combined with all 236 Friends episodes streamed on HBO Max. (WarnerMedia has paid $ 425 million for the rights to Friends and has surpassed its previous streaming home, Netflix.)

However, the special has not yet been officially announced. During the winter press tour of the Television Critics’ Association in January, HBO Max chief creative officer Kevin Reilly said: “There is interest everywhere and yet we cannot all highlight the interests of pushing the button. Today it might be.” Later, co-maker Marta Kaufman discussed the possible special backstage at the Producers Guild Awards. “It’s complicated, it’s very complicated. It’s very complicated to do,” she said.

The cast of Friends has been asked for years about a restart or revival of the show – and they have always shot the possibility of re-visiting their characters in modern times. (Vanity Fair has a useful catalog of those denials here.) But that didn’t stop the actors from appearing together, as a full or partial group. Last year the six posed for a photo that Jennifer Aniston posted to launch her Instagram account. The interest was so great that the service crashed.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– The 2020 Hollywood cover of Vanity Fair is here with Eddie Murphy, Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez and more

– Who would defend Harvey Weinstein?

– Oscar nominations 2020: what went wrong – and did something go well?

– Greta Gerwig about the life of Little Women – and why ‘male violence’ is not the only thing that matters

– Jennifer Lopez about giving everything to Hustlers and breaking the mold

– How Antonio Banderas changed his life after he nearly lost it

– From the archive: a look at the J. Lo phenomenon

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement