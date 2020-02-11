Advertisement

The display contains photos of four winners from India.

One of the most consistent images I’ve had from my newsroom work for three decades is the selection of photos I took every day for each page to make it look good and say everything when words are not enough would. This daily curation or selection became a matter of course and I still work most comfortably and quickly on shows that contain photographic content or elements.

Given my background, I was delighted to see the photos of the winners of the Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest curated by Aakshat Sinha and organized by Sputnik News of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group under the patronage of the Russian Federation Russian Federation for Unesco. The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is designed to support young photographers and draw attention to the tasks of modern photojournalism.

The competition is a path for young photographers who are talented, empathetic and open to new experiences and draw our attention to people and events that are close to us. This year’s posts have just opened and photographers can apply until the end of this month. And one would be happy to see India participate more.

The exhibition included photographs of some of the world’s best young photographers from Russia, India, South Africa, Italy, the United States, France and other countries. K. S. Dhatwalia, Director General, Press Information Bureau and Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev led the opening event.

The display in New Delhi showed a series of vivid images. The photo series The Wretched and the Earth by the Italian Grand Prix winner Gabriele Cecconi was a really tragic and epic picture about the forced confrontation between man and nature. It focuses on the Rohingya refugees and the southern regions of Bangladesh, who are on the brink of slow destruction due to their migration.

The heroines Francis Rousseau (France) caught for his The Arugam Bay women are Sri Lankan women who decided to learn windsurfing. One of the most breathtaking photos that won first prize in the “My Planet” category is from Justin Sullivan in South Africa. It shows an African elephant killed by ivory hunters in northern Botswana.

The display contains photos of four winners from India. The journalist and freelance documentary photographer Debarchan Chatterjee, who lives in Kolkata, was recognized by the competition jury in the “Top News” category for his photo with a focus on a protest movement. Amit Moulick and Ayanava Sil contributed bright and dynamic images to the Sports category. Santanu Dey showed a filigree technique in the Nostalgia on the Verge of Extinction series to convey characteristics of professions that have died out or are dying out in Kolkata – from Bahurupi actors to street glass cutters.

The competition curator, Oksana Oleinik, said: “India is among the five countries with the most submissions for the competition, and I hope that the interest of professionals in our project grows.” The images were shown in New Delhi for that second time in the history of the Andrei Stenin competition.

On December 22nd, the birthday of the photojournalist Andrei Stenin from Rossiya Segodnya, the competition named after him accepted applications according to the old tradition. The competition, launched in 2014 by the media group, aims to promote and support young photojournalists between the ages of 18 and 33. Submissions are possible until February 29, 2020. Photo series and single photos can be submitted via the stenincontest .ru website. The 2020 competition comprises four categories: Top News, Sport, My Planet and Portrait: A hero of our time. A single entry and a series of photos can be submitted in each of the four categories.

I am actually quite pleased to see what Aakshat has been doing in the past eight months because it is a perfect indication of how his mind and heart work and how he approaches art. I like the fact that he perceives the arts as a whole. Just a few weeks ago, he had organized an art exhibition for disabled children in Deepashram, a boy’s home. These are children who have disappeared, are orphaned, or have been abandoned by their family, mainly because they are unable (financially or mentally) to meet the challenges that these children (physically or intellectually) faced. Deepashram currently houses 53 children (21 under 18 and 32 over).

Of these, 12 special children are artistically gifted and the artist Shikha Agarwal has organized art workshops for them. “My dreams, my world” is an art exhibition with works by these particularly gifted children. The children used media such as pastels, crayons, crayons, pencils and water colors and even made collages. Ajay, Ashok, Govind, Gulam, Javed, Johny, Kapil, Pradeep, Roshan, Shibu, Suresh and Vicky were the young artists whose works were exhibited and a book published that included some of their stories and artworks.

It was really nice that Aakshat honored the late artist Umesh Varma, who loved children, as inspiration for the initiative. The Arpana Fine Arts Gallery was organized by his son Namit Varma and presented the gallery free of charge.

Another large multimedia 24-day festival that Aakshat curated a few months ago was “I am – Identity Art Marathon”. The festival, with four exhibitions (painting – figurative and abstract, photography and drawings) and a variety of events – lectures, walks, live sessions and workshops, was an attempt to populate an art gallery with multidisciplinary art forms from visual to performative and help the audience to get involved and develop. His idea was to make art accessible to everyone and to unravel the beauty of art in each of us, both as a practitioner and as an audience.

Aakshat says about the festival: “I am” may be the shortest sentence that is complete. The realization that I am; that I finally believe in my existence; that I acknowledge and accept what I am in the present based on the past can be liberating. I believe that the “identity” of an individual is simply the sum of their experiences. As we live our lives, we gain experiences, big and small, that define who we are.

The idea of ​​the “I Am – Identity Art Marathon” was to experience not just one specific art form, but many. Art has the power to infect us with ideas, force us to act, and generally help us to widen the canvas of our perception.

Alka Raghuvanshi is an art writer, curator and artist and can be contacted at [email protected]

