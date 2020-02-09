Advertisement

The 2020 Academy Awards were hostless again, but there were still many GIF-worthy moments. From a surprising musical performance to unforgettable moderators: Here are the GIFs that summarize the prices of Sunday.

1. Janelle Monae opened the show with an energetic performance and a cameo by Billy Porter, who was enthusiastic about social media and suggested that the singer open all Oscars from here.

2. It was no surprise that Brad Pitt was recognized as the best supporting actor, but his speech surprised many when she took a political turn and announced the recent impeachment. He refused his usual self-ironic jokes when he said he would add his Golden Globe win to his tinder biography.

3. “Parasite” wrote the history of the Academy Awards on Sunday evening. It was awarded Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Film. It was the first non-English language film to receive the “Best Film” title, and it was the first gold statue victory in South Korea. The camera had a good moment with director Bong Joon Ho after receiving the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Bong Joon Ho also had plans to celebrate his victory.

4. The surprise performance of the night was that Eminem sang “Lose Yourself”, a song that was recognized as the best original song 18 years ago. We rated all of the night’s musical performances, from Elton John to international Elsas singing “Into the Unknown”.

5. When we talked about surprises, one thing that gave people mixed emotions was James Corden and Rebel Wilson, who presented a cat-disguised prize from the movie “Cats”.

6. While many of the Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish’s appearance at the Oscars was curious, her portrayal of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” in the In Memoriam segment received mixed reviews on Twitter. But her most memorable time in front of the camera showed her reactions in the crowd.

7. No award season is complete without a fashion round. Here are photos of the best and worst looks of the night. Some of the big eye-catchers were Spike Lee’s homage to Kobe Bryant and Natalie Portman’s cloak of scorned directors.

8. Finally, “The Irishman” went home empty-handed, but director Martin Scorsese won the “Best 3-Hour Nap” award. He woke up in time when Bong Joon Ho thanked Scorsese for his speech.

