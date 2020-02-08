Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir are not used to being first-class cricket leaders (they are currently four points ahead of zero in Elite Group C of the current Ranji Trophy season), so it is understandable that coach Milap Mewada has allowed players to do so to extend their celebration on Thursday evening.

During the day, J & K Tripura had 329 runs in Agartala to clinch his sixth overall win in eight games this ranji season. Parvez Rasool was thus in the quarter-finals with a round of cricket.

The round of 16 is a stage that J & K has not reached since the 2013/14 season. For this reason, the turnaround was remarkable for the team, as they had only one win in the last two seasons. The comeback may seem wonderful, but those in charge of the team will tell you that the 39 points they currently have were no accident.

“This only shows that everything J & K Cricket needed was a suitable system, facilities, a little professionalism and guidance. We’ve got it all in the past two years after having had nothing for 50 years. And the result is visible to everyone, ”says Rasool from Agartala.

This system, which Rasool speaks of, was introduced a few years ago when former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, now a player mentor at J&K, and Mewada took charge of the talent hunt.

“In my role as a player and mentor, I also participated in the selection committee meetings. What I found was that the jammu selectors only spoke about jammu players and the cashmere selectors only about cashmere players, ”says Pathan. “We had to change the perspective of the selectors and the players. For us it was no longer “Jammu & Kashmir”. For us it was “Jammu-Kashmir” – as one.

“We must have looked after almost 800-900 boys from all districts,” says Mewada. “We identified them, promoted them to their respective age groups, and even included some in the state team.”

In the team that stood on the field against Tripura, eight of the eleven were under 25 years old. The team’s top scorer this season, with 529 runs in eight games (including two hundred and fifty-three), is Abdul Samad, an 18-year-old from Kala Kot, who is playing his first season of excellence.

“In the past, only Jammu and Srinagar players came on the team. This has not been the case for the past two years. Every boy who is now on the team has merit. The mantra is: perform and play, ”says Rasool.

As soon as the talented children rose to the first-class team, the players from Jammu and Kashmir felt the same. Pathan explains how he did it. “Exercises for unity. That’s what we called it, ”says Pathan. “In the team bonding sessions, two Jammu players and two Kashmir boys had to eat together.”

Investing in youth is one thing; Getting them to do the job is very different. There was also a change here. Before the domestic season began, a pre-season camp was organized in Srinagar, which had to be canceled shortly after the start due to the lifting of Article 370 in the valley. But Pathan didn’t give up.

“When there was a curfew in the state before the season started, I told Justice Minister CS Prasad (CoA member) and Ashiq Bukhari (CEO of JKCA) that we need a prep camp outside the state. I immediately agree,” says Pathan, who made sure that the camp took place in his hometown Vadodara.

The various members of the J&K think tank all have their own main reason for the team’s newly discovered victory mentality. Captain Rasool believes that her pre-season focus was on skills beyond hitting and bowling. “Our focus during these camps was on fitness and field sports, which wasn’t important before,” he says.

Mewada, on the other hand, believes that the instinct to win was strengthened by a simple questionnaire. “Last year I prepared a list of 15 to 20 questions for the players. One question was: “How many years has the Team Ranji Trophy been playing and how many times have we won it?” All players wrote – 45 times, zero wins. At that point we started to pinch them and we have to start winning, ”he says.

The change in collective mindset was already evident at the beginning of the season, starting with the T20 competition – the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. There J & K won four games in a trot. “All of the things we’ve been working on for the past two years have had initial results,” says Rasool. “We brought that momentum into this ranji trophy.”

Pathan won’t say it, but his presence in the lineup also made a massive difference. First as a player mentor, then as a mentor (after announcing his retirement from cricket) who tried to bring the team to Vadodara and then helped them adapt to the new environment. The captain praises the former Indian all-rounder.

“When an international player sits and talks to guys from Jammu & Kashmir, they feel inspired,” says Rasool, who also played international cricket in the form of an ODI and a T20I. “He (Pathan) played under me last season, but even I have learned so much from him through his international presence and experience. Imagine the impact this had on young people. “

Coach Mewada agrees with Rasool. “When process-oriented people like Irfan take over the leadership of a team, the team is on the right track. This is exactly what happens with cricket in Jammu & Kashmir, ”says the trainer. “But we are still an evolving team and hope that we can do much bigger things in the future.” And possibly in this Ranji trophy.

