EDMONTON –

Warning: this story contains graphic images.

The smell that comes from his feet is not pleasant. And although it follows him everywhere, Derek Lamoriss also smells it.

But soon the scent and at least parts of both his feet will be gone.

“I’d rather have only the toes, yes,” Lamoriss, 65, chuckled from his wheelchair in an atrium at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. “I can still move them.”

All ten of his toes and parts of both feet are black, plagued by severe freezing almost a month ago. Lamoriss said he was stranded in his van for almost two days. It was a piece that coincided with an extreme cold that held Alberta for more than a week.

“Life can change pretty quickly,” Lamoriss said.

STUCK, COLD AND ONLY

On January 11, Lamoriss left in his Dodge Grand Caravan with the aim of delivering a number of items to the daughter of a friend near Fort Assiniboine, Alta.

The evening was approaching, the wind was blowing around -38 and the van from Lamoriss had problems navigating through the snowy hills on a rural road near the Athabasca river. Eventually it got stuck.

“I had brand new tires on my vehicle, but they were summer tires,” Lamoriss said, a tear rolling down his cheek.

Unfortunately for him he was not completely dressed for the circumstances. On his upper body he had two hoodies and a jacket. On his lower half, training pants to cover his legs. But at his feet there were only slippers and shoe bags that were wet from walking in the snow earlier.

“Normally I always have the right footwear,” says Lamoriss. “But I kind of lived with my husband out of my van and I scattered my stuff a little everywhere. I just didn’t have the right footwear.”

Lamoriss had a working cell phone but was stuck in a dead zone. His plan was to wait in the beginning for a passing vehicle, but he said one never came. He also had no food or water.

“(The van) finally ran out of gas,” Lamoriss said. “I fell asleep at night and that’s probably why I started freezing so badly.”

He said he thought he heard a car pass by at night.

“(I) put on the handset. I don’t think he heard anything because his mufflers were also pretty loud. And he just passed by. “

That was Saturday night. Lamoriss said he didn’t see anyone for the rest of the weekend. The pain in his hands and especially his feet became unbearable, he said.

“I wanted to die.”

A CURIOUS OPERATOR

On the afternoon of Monday, January 13, Ty Schmidt drove a grader in the Fort Assiniboine area. He came across a Dodge Grand Caravan in the middle of the road.

“The windows were frozen. You could see it had been around for a while, “said Schmidt, who initially thought the vehicle was abandoned.

Schmidt plowed the snow around the minibus and was about to continue.

“I thought, frick, maybe I should stop in case.”

That was the moment when Schmidt saw a man fall out of the passenger door onto the road.

“He wasn’t really there, I guess. And I had to shake him a little to get him going. And then he told me he’d been there two days and he couldn’t feel his feet or his hands, Schmidt said.

Schmidt helped the man walk to the grader and pushed him into the heated cabin. He said he’d walked about two miles then until he was able to get mobile service and call for help. Schmidt said he then went back to the taxi and waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Only when he spoke with CTV News did Ty Schmidt hear that the man’s name was Derek Lamoriss and that he was still alive.

“If I came by, I don’t even know if it would have been the next night or the next day if (Lamoriss) were still with us.”

RECOVERY

Lamorris was brought to the Barrhead Healthcare Center and finally transferred to Royal Alex.

Lamoriss was to undergo an amputation at the time of the interview, but the doctors had not yet determined which parts of his feet they would remove.

“As long as I can go fishing, I’m fine,” Lamoriss said.

He said he was grateful to live and that Schmidt took the trouble to check if anyone was in the icy minibus.

“He really is a nice guy. He was pretty worried at the beginning that I would steal his grader,” Lamoriss commented, laughing.

“He was sent to heaven, that is certain.”

A friend of Lamoriss’ started a GoFundMe page for him.

