The Federal Trade Commission announced today that it has placed special orders with Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Google’s parent company Alphabet, which requires them to report any previously unreported acquisitions.

In the United States, FTC companies have to report acquisitions above a certain value to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR), while below-threshold acquisitions do not have to be reported. The FTC is asking for details of any small acquisitions it didn’t know about before. The HSR threshold in 2020 is $ 94 million, but this number is adjusted by the FTC every year and would have been lower in previous years.

The FTC wants companies to provide information and documents on the “terms, scope, structure, and purpose of transactions” that took place from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019 and were not reported under the HSR Act , The FTC wants to know whether large technology companies are making anti-competitive acquisitions of emerging or potential competitors in deals that are so small that they won’t be reported to the antitrust authorities.

“Digital technology companies are a big part of the economy and our daily lives,” said Joe Simons, chairman of the FTC. “This initiative will allow the Commission to examine acquisitions in this important sector more closely and also to assess whether the federal authorities are adequately informed of anti-competitive transactions. This will help us to keep technology markets open and competitive for the good the consumer. “Apple and other technology companies must also provide the FTC with documents related to corporate acquisition strategies, voting and board agreements, agreements to hire key personnel from other companies, and post-employment non-competition agreements. Each company is asked to provide post-acquisition product development and pricing information, including whether and how acquired assets have been integrated and how the information collected has been treated.

Tech companies like Apple often make many acquisitions each year, and Apple in particular buys many smaller companies. However, Apple does not provide details about the purchase prices, so it is unclear how many acquisitions have not yet been reported to the FTC.

In the past few months, Apple has bought Xnor.ai, Spectral Edge and IKinema.

