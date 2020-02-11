Advertisement

(NEWS10) – In honor of Safer Internet Day, fraudsters who take advantage of coronavirus fears are selling fake emails, text, and social media posts online to steal personal information.

Beware of emails or posts that raise awareness, offer remedies, promote prevention tips, or spread stories about fraudulent local coronavirus patients.

There are several ways you can protect yourself against coronavirus scams, according to Colleen Tressler, a consumer education expert at the Federal Trade Commission:

Advertisement

Avoid links from unknown sources that could install viruses and keep the antivirus software up to date.

Look out for unconfirmed emails that say they come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as experts who claim to have inside information. Instead, visit the CDC and the World Health Organization directly.

Ignore offers for vaccinations, prevention, treatments, or remedies.

Check charities and crowdfunding sites carefully and don’t make cash, gift cards, or wire transfers.

Beware of “investment opportunities”. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warns that fraudsters use social media to demand fake stock price increases for companies that want to prevent, detect, or cure corona virus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

FTC warns of coronavirus fraud

Your sweetheart will thank you for a bouquet of Wegmans

WATCH: Gray with a spotty rain / snow shower possible this afternoon

Movie Guy Brian Miller Reviews “Parasite”

Rose Wrap: And then there were four

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement