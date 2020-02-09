Advertisement

The full moon in February marks the first supermoon of 2020. The Super Snow Moon is supposed to light up the night sky this weekend and be visible to skywatchers, provided the weather remains clear.

The Snow Moon, which was named by Indian tribes after the winter weather in February, will peak at 2:33 p.m. CET on Sunday, February 9, according to NASA. It will be full around its peak for about three days from Friday evening to Monday morning.

The snow moon is the most common nickname for the February full moon, but has also been referred to as the storm moon, hunger moon, Magha Purnima, Magha Puja, Mahamuni Pagoda Festival moon, and Chinese Lantern Festival moon, according to NASA.

It is the first in a series of supermoons this year. A supermoon occurs when the full moon is closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear brighter and larger than normal.

The next full moon, another super moon, will take place on March 9th. There are two more Supermoons this April and May.

According to NASA, the first week of the month is also a good time to see the planet Mercury, which will be at its highest elevation above the horizon of the year for viewers in the northern hemisphere. When the weather is clear, viewers can look at the western horizon to discover the elusive planet.

On the morning of February 19, Mars “disappears” behind the moon for about an hour – a so-called covering. The spectacle will be visible at night to much of the western half of North America.

