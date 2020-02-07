Advertisement

Before their rivalry game against Canada on Saturday February 8th at the Honda Center, Team USA Women’s Hockey members played a fight in Fullerton on Friday.

Richman Elementary School students gave the players a good warm-up.

Advertisement

Sixth grader Melina Ramos (center) laughs with U.S. hockey players Danni Cameranesi (left), Hannah Brandt (left) and Emily Matheson after Brandt scored a goal in the last few seconds at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday , February 7, 2020. Four members of the US women’s hockey team joined the school’s street hockey team. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

U.S. hockey player Emily Matheson (center) fights for the ball against Daniel Aguirre (left) and Manuel Sanchez (right) during a street hockey game at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. Women’s hockey team joined the school’s street hockey team. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Trainer Mike Shaffer prepares his street hockey players for play with the U.S. women’s hockey team at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

American hockey player Hannah Brandt celebrated a goal in the last few seconds of a street hockey game with students from Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. Four members of the U.S. women’s hockey team joined the school’s street hockey team for a scrum. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Daniela Diaz (left) and Andrew Rosales practice before a street hockey game with four U.S. hockey players at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

U.S. hockey players Megan Bozek (left), Emily Matheson, Hannah Brandt, and Danni Cameranesi (right) visit Richmond Elementary School students after playing a street hockey game with them in Fullerton, Calif., On Friday, February 7, 2020 have members of the U.S. women’s hockey team joined the school’s street hockey team. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Sixth grader Melina Ramos, right, is preparing to face US hockey player Emily Matheson at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. Four members of the U.S. women’s hockey team enter the School Street hockey team for a scrum. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Christopher Cruz tries to move the ball past Megan Bozek, a US women’s hockey player, during a street hockey game at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California. Four members of the US women’s hockey team joined the school’s street hockey team for a scrimmage. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Sixth grader Melina Ramos, left, responds when US hockey player Danni Cameranesi signs her stick on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California. Four members of the women’s U.S. hockey team joined the school’s street hockey team for a scrum. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Diego Avila, fourth grader, celebrates a goal with Emily Matheson (center) and Megan Bozek (right), an American hockey player, during a street hockey game at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. Four members of the US women’s hockey team joined the school’s street hockey team for a fight. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Jovanni O’Campo (left), Valentina Licona (center) and Christopher Cruz control the ball during a street hockey game at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. Four members of the US women’s hockey team joined to the school’s street hockey team for a scrum. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Daniel Aguirre moves the ball during a street hockey game at Richmond Elementary School in Fullerton, California on Friday, February 7, 2020. Four members of the U.S. women’s hockey team have joined the school’s street hockey team. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)