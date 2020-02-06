Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse community will say goodbye this Saturday to Donna Reese, former president of the Syracuse-Onondaga NAACP.

Reese died on January 31. She was a longtime activist for disability and civil rights.

Her work with the mentally handicapped at the Hutchings Psychiatric Center laid the foundation for her later commitment to transforming into full community activism.

During her tenure at Hutchings, Donna was twice President of the Syracuse Chapter of the NAACP from 1998 to 2002. She was the first woman in Syracuse to hold this position. During her tenure as President, she became a co-founder and member of the Pan-African Village Executive Committee at the Great New York State Fair.

Other successes included supporting a monthly vision loss support group at Aurora, where she was a valued, hardworking and passionate outreach specialist.

She was a mentor and advocate for Aurora and helped people at various stages of their vision or hearing loss to adapt to lifestyle changes associated with sensory and disability. Her family says she was also a valued committee member for the annual celebration of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Reese was also a member of the CENTRO Board of Directors, the first African-American woman who is also blind and holds this position.

Among the many awards Donna has received are a few honorable mentions:

Central New York ACLU Community Service Award

New York State Fair Director’s Award of Achievement

Southside Business Committee Award for Outstanding Community Service

Awarded by the Syracuse NAACP President for the civil service

National Negro Women Community Service Award

Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Sorority Marjory Dowdell Fortitude Award

People’s A.M.E. Zion Church Award for Women on Mission

New York State Association of the I.B.P.O.E Women of Achievement Award

Awarded in 2019 with a proclamation from the town councilors

She was born in Syracuse and was married to Duane Reese Sr. for 30 years, together for 45 years. Duane and Donna raised three children together: Duane L. Reese II (Paula), Tequila Pease and Tamara Reese (Joe), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Office hours are from 10 p.m. to midnight. Saturday at the Well of Hope Church on South Avenue in Syracuse. The funeral services take place on Saturday at 12 noon.

The NAACP collects money to help the Reese family pay for the benefits.

To contribute, send checks by mail to NAACP c / o Donna Reese Fund. Syracuse Onondaga NAACP

PO Box 11081

Syracuse, New York 13218

