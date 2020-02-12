Advertisement

The Indiana Attorney General set up a funeral service for the 2,411 aborted babies on Wednesday, the remains of which were discovered in Abortionist Ulrich Klopfer’s garage in Illinois after his death in September.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill Jr. announced that the remains of the aborted babies would be remembered at a service at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend, where Knocker performed abortions.

Funeral service planned in South Bend for 2,411 fetal remains

LEARN MORE: https://t.co/Anrcgaffhf

– Curtis T. Hill, Jr. (@AGCurtisHill), February 10, 2020

During the service, Hill will make remarks on behalf of the state and then discuss the status of the investigation into the remains.

Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, will be present at the memorial service and funeral.

“I congratulate Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill for recognizing that these abortion victims are part of the human family and deserve the dignity of a proper funeral,” Pavone said in a statement to Breitbart News. “The discovery of babies has confronted Americans with the reality of the abortion and humanity of these children. They deserved to live, but they were denied the most basic right. The least we can do is name them and bury them. “

The knocker, who died in September 2019, performed thousands of abortions in Indiana clinics, including the women’s pavilion in South Bend, before his medical license was revoked in 2016. His medical license was suspended in 2015 after allegedly not reporting an abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl.

After Klopfer’s death, the family’s lawyer said he discovered the thousands of fetal remains when he went through his property.

Eventually, 2,411 unborn babies killed by abortionist Ulrich Klopfer in Indiana receive the respect for death they have never received in life.

The @sbalist team and I commit to honoring their short lives by voting for legislators and passing # prolife laws.

– MarjorieDannenfelser (@marjoriesba) February 10, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend from 2012 to 2020. After the discovery of the fetal remains, Buttigieg found the news “extremely worrying”.

“I also hope that at a time when women need access to medical care, it won’t get into politics,” he added.

The South Bend Tribune reported in October 2017 that Liam Morley, a long-time Klopfer abortion clinic employee, was listed as the proposed administrator of the new Whole Woman’s Health Alliance clinic, which had applied for a license to perform drug-induced abortions in South Bend.

In a series of online posts, U.S. MP Jim Banks (R-IN) told the story of Klopper’s ties to the new clinic and Buttigieg’s support for it, even to the extent that he vetoed a decision to re-fix one The Pro-Life Pregnancy Center is located next to the abortion facility.

In April 2018, Buttigieg’s veto triggered a firestorm.

As the South Bend Tribune reported, Buttigieg reported that his veto decision was based on his belief in what was best for the neighborhood.

“For me as a mayor, the question of the legality or morality of abortion is far above average,” he said. “I don’t think it would be responsible to place two groups literally side by side in a neighborhood that have diametrically opposed views on the most controversial social problem of our time.”

Last week, Buttigieg said on an appearance in ABC’s The View that later abortions “should be left to women.”

When host Meghan McCain raised the issue of partial birth abortion, Buttigieg said, “My point is that it shouldn’t be up to a government official to draw the line. It should be up to the woman.”

“So if a woman wanted to commit child murder after the birth of a baby, would you feel comfortable with it?” McCain asked him.

Buttigieg replied: “Does anyone seriously believe that these cases are such?”

We mourn the thousands of people that the late abortionist Ulrich Klopfer killed and we mourn how these unborn boys and girls were treated as medical experiments and waste. These little victims deserve their lives, now they will at least get a respectful funeral: //bit.ly/2Hef2ON

– Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl), February 10, 2020

Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie, political advisor to the Catholic Association, said the funeral service offered the opportunity to close abortion Ulrich for thousands of women who wondered and worried that it was the remains of their children that were found on the Indiana property Knocker. “

“She also recognizes a universal truth that even decades of aggressive attempts to normalize the process cannot erase,” she added, “that abortion ends the life of an unborn person whose only crime has been unwanted or uncomfortable to be.”

