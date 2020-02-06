Advertisement

futurewon’t let his son get through the legal system with a government-designated briefcase – he gets the best lawyers for the child and is 100% behind him.

Sources close to the future say TMZ … the MC and his baby mom are aware of their eldest son, Jakobi, recently come across the law in Georgia … but they’re already knee-deep in his case, including funding his defense.

Jakobi was arrested in a gang explosion in Georgia last month. He is reportedly charged with criminal gang activity, abuse and a gun change in identity card. He was allegedly found to have a weapon whose serial number had been scratched out.

The 17-year-old child is by the way, but could be put behind bars for a longer time if convicted because GA tries to do it with 17-year-olds as an adult. He is said to have classified himself as needy and in need of a public defender in the court records, but we are told that this will not happen.

Future definitely has the dough to help his son, and we tell him that he absolutely has to do it by hiring the best lawyers to care for his own flesh and blood. Papa pays the lawyer’s fees.

Jakobi’s mother, Jessica Smith, tells us that she and Future were aware of this legal matter because they are actively involved in his life. She adds: “Our son is a minor. To protect his well-being in this difficult situation, we ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

