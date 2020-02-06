Advertisement

ViacomCBS, a new company that emerged from a merger of Viacom and CBS, plans to enter the streaming TV market with a new service that can combine content from CBS All Access, Paramount films and Viacom channels CNBC.

Viacom assets provided through the streaming service include Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV and Comedy Central. Both CBS and Viacom already have streaming services (CBS All Access and Showtime), but the new service would build on CBS All Access and offer customers more.

According to CNBC, ViacomCBS executives haven’t made “firm decisions” about the new streaming service yet, but are considering an ad-financed service that also offers an ad-free version and a premium version with Showtime access.

No decisions have been made about a name for the service or a price, but the basic service will “likely be less than $ 10 a month”.

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS ‘current service, has been around since October 2014, but after the merger, the new company launched a new streaming service that can compete better with larger streaming products like Netflix and Hulu.

ViacomCBS is currently charging $ 5.99 for an ad-free version of CBS All Access and $ 9.99 for an ad-free version. It provides access to all CBS programs, including live sports and original content.

Viacom offers Showtime and Noggin, a $ 7.99 / month children’s service, and BET +, $ 9.99 / month service that offers original Tyler Perry programs. ViacomCBS plans to keep its current streaming services available while marketing the upcoming service to existing subscribers in order to win them for a monthly upgrade for a little more money.

