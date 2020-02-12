Advertisement

The introduction of unbuffered 32 GB DIMMs has not only enabled mainstream systems to reach 128 GB of RAM, but also high-end desktops based on AMD Ryzen Threadripper or Intel Core i9 XE can reach even larger 256 GB , Unfortunately, high-end, high-capacity kits are not common. Most high capacity kits adhere strictly to JEDEC specifications. G.Skill changed this this week with the launch of a new 256GB kit that offers DDR4-3600 speeds with CL16 latency and was developed for AMD’s latest Threadripper platform.

The 256 GB Trident Z Neo Kit from G.Skill consists of eight 32 GB modules for DDR4-3600 with CL16 20-20 timing and 1.35 V. The modules use 16 GB DDR4 Chips (probably from Samsung) with XMP 2.0 SPD profiles for easier set-up and aluminum heat spreader with RGB LED bar.

The manufacturer has validated its 256GB kit with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor and the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard, although the kit is likely to work with other AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and platforms. In order to ensure stable operation of 256 GB of memory with DDR4-3600, a motherboard with a fine DRAM voltage circuit is obviously required. It should also be noted that 256 GB of memory uses a significant amount of energy.

G.Skill will begin selling its new 256GB kit sometime in the second quarter.

Source: G.Skill

