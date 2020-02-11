Advertisement

The GAA is expected to earn a decent profit from its $ 95 million deal to buy the 31-acre property at Clonliffe College in Drumcondra.

GAA Finance Director Ger Mulryan (left) and Peter McKenna, Director of Stadium and Commerce. “The archbishop was very concerned that he would sell to the GAA,” said McKenna. Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

It was reported in July last year that the organization had an agreement with the Archdiocese of Dublin to buy the land next to Croke Park, which will be used as a parking lot for championship games in the stadium.

At the end of last year, EUR 22.47 million was paid to the Saint Laurence O’Toole Diocesan Trust. This is the first of a total of four tranches that will amount to around EUR 95.17 million.

In December 19 acres were sold to the international real estate group Hines, which included 10% affordable housing in addition to the required 10% social housing as part of the agreement with the GAA. It is expected that the GAA will more than get back the entire EUR 95.17 million for sale to Hines.

Described in the GAA reports as the largest development deal in GAA history and financially “key success for the year, if not the decade,” the association plans to build another hotel on the remaining 12.8 hectares and at the same time To build two full-size 4G parking spaces as well as a dressing room and the storage of “The Red House” for potential office use.

“The Archbishop (Diarmuid Martin) was very concerned that he would sell to the GAA and he really wanted to provide a social and affordable housing supplement for this part of the city,” said Peter McKenna, GAA stadium and commercial director.

He also wanted ATM slots as part of the overall vision for it. We are the ideal partner to get involved there.

In his annual report, GAA director general Tom Ryan praised the initiative. “The project will significantly change and revitalize the local area of ​​Drumcondra and Ballybough and build a new and vibrant community on our doorstep.

“The financial results of various transactions are not fully reflected in our annual financial statements as the deal closed after the end of the year. However, the proceeds of the sale will serve to fully fund the acquisition and pitch development and to offer the association the potential for a future source of income to further advance our goals.

“Patrons can also rely on parking spaces remaining on match days.”

McAleer and Rushe, who built the Croke Park Hotel, are expected to oversee the development of the new hotel unless planning permission is available.

In the meantime, GAA accounting showed that the 14 members of the GAA senior management team received wages of € 1,761,840, an average of € 125,846 per person. “The entire remuneration of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael’s employees is under the full control of An Coiste Bainistíochta and, in particular, its Remuneration Committee,” said the financial statements.

“The CLG Remuneration Committee has a delegated responsibility for the implementation of the compensation policy of the associations, including the determination of the compensation modalities for the executive staff of the association. An average salary increase of 2.4% was awarded in 2019. “

