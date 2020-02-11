Advertisement

GAA general manager Tom Ryan has warned that rising spending on preparation for inter-county teams is no longer sustainable as the total for 2019 has exceeded the $ 30 million mark.

“The total cost of preparing and setting up high-level intercounty teams for the 32 counties in 2019 was € 29.74 million,” he wrote in his report.

“This was an 11.6% increase over the previous year, a trend that simply cannot continue.

“The boroughs have largely managed to increase their income this year to keep pace with rising costs. Indeed, the vast majority of boroughs have made surpluses this year. But that’s not the point. This is on not wearable in the long run. Quite apart. ” it is not desirable to be sustainable. “

To curb rising spending, Ryan has made suggestions such as: For example, a shortened season between counties, spending restrictions, and cap size limits. “We can create a system where we have a certain number of players on the panels. This will also reduce some of the costs.

“But there is also a cultural thing related to each year that each hand passes the race to win Sam Maguire or Liam MacCarthy. It is not to the advantage of the whole association that we overwhelm each other in order to achieve this goal. “

