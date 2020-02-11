Advertisement

Shortly after Dwyane opened Wade on the day his child arrived, Gabrielle introduced Union Zaya on Instagram, along with a powerful message of love and support for the 12-year-old. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wade told him when Zaya told him her preferred people. He and Union – who are also parents of 1-year-old Kaavia and 18-year-old Zaire, and raise Wade’s nephew, Dahveon – are proud to have a child who is a member of the LGBTQ + community and allies to be. And now they are starting to create a space for Zaya to speak her truth.

Union emphasized how proud they are of Zaya in her Instagram post, and described her as “compassionate, loving and [and] whip smart.” She also shared a 12-year-old video about the importance of living up to her truth. Union continued: “We are so proud of her. It is ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

In the clip, Zaya – who plays a round of golf with Wade – encourages others to embrace their truth and live as their authentic self. “What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re trying to be someone you aren’t? It’s like you’re not even living like yourself,” Zaya says. “I know it can be difficult, for sure. But I think you just keep going, and you’re the best. … But I think you have to get through difficult times. It’s worth it. It’s worth it.”

In a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Wade explained that both he and Union think it is important to listen to their children and ensure that they have all the support and resources they need. “We are just trying to get as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best chance of being her best self,” Wade said, adding that Union had “reached the cast of Pose.” information and guidance.

Union itself shared its gratitude for “everyone whose dms I slipped into, friends and family who provided information, resources, love, and encouragement” on Twitter after sharing Zaya’s video. In her tweet, the actor thanked everyone for their kind words, but noted that she and her husband were still learning how to best support and encourage their child. “We are modest LGBTQ + allies with MANY to learn and grateful for all support,” wrote Union. “We encourage you to check on us if necessary.”

Wade and Union have long been open about their love and support for Zaya; in April, the actor posted a picture of himself and Zaya on Miami Pride, which Wade also shared on his own social media platforms. A few months later, Wade Variety said he didn’t want to tell too much about his child’s journey, because it was Zaya’s “story to tell.” He added, however, “I think we should support each other as a family. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and support them and stand behind them in everything they want to do.”

