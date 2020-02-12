Samsung apparently still has problems with its Galaxy Home line of smart speakers.

The latest discovery in Samsung’s lengthy smart-smart speaker saga is that the Galaxy Home Mini is coming to South Korea as a pre-order bonus for the Galaxy S20.

It is unclear whether the company plans to release the Galaxy Home Mini or even the Galaxy Home separately soon.

Samsung showed the full-size Galaxy Home speaker back in 2018, but we’ve heard almost nothing since. Some time later we experienced the wind of another Galaxy Home speaker, the smaller Home Mini.

Next we learned that some people beta-test the speaker in South Korea and then remain silent again.

It is unclear why the speaker’s publication is delayed. In reality, it doesn’t even have to be published in North America. We already have Amazon’s Echo devices and Google’s Nest products, both of which run decent Smart Home / Voice Assistant operating systems.

Since Samsung’s digital assistant Bixby is less than outstanding, it’s likely that the speaker won’t be that great anyway.

Source: The Verge