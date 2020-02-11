Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 6:51 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – When Glen Adams left Y94 in 1994, people told him he was crazy.

The DJ known as “Gomez” was on his way to the four-year-old company Galaxy, which he wanted to help build from scratch.

Gomez remembers, “When we started, it was nothing.”

That nothing from 26 years has become interviews with sports starts, music legends and a chance for Billy Joel to present Gomez on stage.

“All these years later, the people who thought I was crazy are no longer there. For many, I don’t even know what some are doing,” recalls Gomez.

Gomez has seen friends and former employees of other train stations fired by company owners who don’t even know their faces.

“If I have a question or need anything, I go down the hall to the owner’s office and knock on the door and the owner sits right there,” says Gomez.

This owner is Ed Levine, the “pop” in the Mom and Pop Media Company.

Levine and his wife Pam broadcast the company on February 12, 1990 on a radio station in Utica.

It took four years for Levine to give herself a paycheck.

Levine says: “I looked at the business five to ten years ago when I saw giant companies like iHeart Media starting up with 1,000 radio stations. I can’t keep up with that. What can I do that you can’t? Be as local as you are local. “

For Levine and his staff, local meant branching beyond the radio. Galaxy’s events department will feature the “Taste of Syracuse” and “Lights on the Lake” themes that support the more traditional side of business.

Levine’s success can be attributed to his team’s ability to evolve, which it will do over the next 30 years.

When I think so far into the future, Gomez says: “I will be almost 90. I hope that I will not work when I am 90, but if I would work, I would probably do it here.” The company will still be there. I am convinced of that. “

