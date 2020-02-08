Advertisement

Mayo

0-14

–

1-11

Galway

(Galway wins 3-2 on penalties)

Galway needed penalties to beat Mayo last Saturday afternoon at MacHale Park in terrible weather conditions to qualify for the Connacht U20 Championship semi-finals next weekend.

Dónal Ó Fatharta’s team won 3-2 against Mayo on penalties and stayed on course to win both titles.

The two teams went from one blow to the other in regular time. Galway equalized in the 61st minute thanks to full-back Cathal Sweeney, although Tomo Culhane had been sent off for a second yellow card.

Matthew Tierney’s extra-time goal seemed to have won for Galway, but the game’s man, Paul Towey, who scored nine points shot from over 55 yards to send the game to shoot.

The win for Galway now means that Mayo suffered a winning streak against her in the U20 / U21 class after he last posted a championship win against the Tribesmen in 2012.

Mike Solans Mayo had the Gail Force Wind on his back in the first half, leading 0-0 to 0-2 when the short whistle sounded, though it scored seven times.

Towey scored four excellent points for Mayo (one free), along with a double pack from Frank Irwin (one free), one from Paddy Goldrick and a note from James Jennings.

Galway was limited to only three attacks during this half, but scored two points through Nathan Grainger and Tony Gill.

This goal was reversed in the second half when Tomas Gill (2), Tierney (2), Matthew Cooley, Ryan Monaghan and a late equalizer from Cathal Sweeney sent the game into extra time. Towey scored two goals for Mayo in the second half.

However, it will be Galway who will meet Leitrim in the Connacht Championship semi-final next Saturday.

Mayo: J McNicholas; J. Coyne, D. McBrien, L. Tunney; A McDonnell, R. Brickenden, E. Hession; P Goldrick (0-1); C Gavin (0-1, 1f), F Irwin (0-2, 1f), O Mullin; J Jennings (0-1, 1m), M. Moran, P. Towey (0-9, 3f).

Subs used: K Callaghan for Irwin (30 minutes); J Mahon for Jennings (42 minutes); P Lambert for Moran (48 minutes); A Barrett for Gavin (72 minutes), P Chambers for Brickenden (76 minutes).

GALWAY: C Flaherty; J. McGrath, S. Fitzgerald, J. Glynn; C. Monaghan, T. Gill (0-3), C. Sweeney (0-1); C Raftery, J. McLaughlin; A Greene, M. Tierney (1-2, 2f), P. Kelly; N. Grainger (0-1), T. Culhane (0-1), M. Cooley (0-1).

Subs used: R Monaghan (0-2) for Greene (39 minutes); E Mannion for Grainger (47 minutes); M Geraghty for Cooley (55 minutes); O Gormley for Raftery (71 minutes); J Kirrane for Sweeney (78 minutes); D Whelan for Cooley (80 minutes).

Referee: B judge

