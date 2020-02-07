Advertisement

The Kerala government, led by the CPI (M), proposed a hornet nest on Friday by placing a picture of Mahathma Gandhi’s murder on the cover of the 2020-21 state budget document presented by Treasury Secretary Thomas Issac and insisting that this be done The intention was to send a political message.

Opposition Congress and BJP condemned the move and said it was avoidable. After a series broke out, Issac defended the picture by saying that the country would not forget Bapu’s murderer.

“Yes, we remember that Mahathma was murdered. We will not forget who murdered Gandhiji. He was murdered by Hindu communists and many in the ruling party still worship her, ”he said.

The picture shows the father of the nation lying in a pool of blood while grieving followers surround him. Issac said it was a painting by an artist from the state, and his portrayal was now more relevant than an attempt was made to rewrite the country’s history.

“This is important at a time when history is being rewritten. There is a concerted attempt to wipe out popular memories and use the National Citizens Register to divide the country into communal lines. Kerala will remain united, ”he said.

Kerala was the first state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to turn the Supreme Court against the central law, which sparked widespread protests across the country.

Congressional opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was wrong to pull the nation’s father into a household speech. “We fought against local armed forces for a long time. But I don’t think it was an appropriate gesture, “he said.

BJP spokesman J R Padmakumar said it shows the left front government’s bankruptcy.

“Sorry, they have nothing else to say or show,” he said.

The Muslim League leader, K Muneer, also made the decision.

