Cork IT

2-20

–

0-12

Mary Immaculate

CIT has made a quick and comfortable return to college football at the highest level, Conor Kelleher’s team, who vigorously won this one-sided trench cup final.

(timgcap = CIT players celebrate after the Trench Cup final victory against Mary I. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile) CITCelebrateWinningTrenchCupFeb2020_large.jpg (/ timg)

In the break at seven before the finish, CIT prevailed on restart. The game ended effectively when Kerry senior Gavin O’Brien scored CIT’s second goal eight minutes after the start of the second half.

A pair freed by Barry Goldrick at the beginning of the second period had brought Mary I back within five, but O’Brien’s green flag extended CIT’s lead to eight and they never looked back from there.

Between the 41st and 59th minute, the winners defeated their opponents 0: 8 to 0: 2. Damien Gore often found the range during this time, the corner striker ended with 0-8 to his name. Mark Buckley and Sub James Crean were also on the right track when CIT delivered the 14-point winners.

In his acceptance speech, CIT captain Kieran Murphy noted that CIT “is back where we belong”.

CIT led 1:10 to 0: 6 during the break, with the seven-point advantage attributable to the unanswered 1: 3 that the Cork students achieved in the seven minutes before the break.

Dan Ó Duinnín and the very lively Gavin O’Brien (free) both scored points at the beginning of this CIT outbreak. Eoin Lavers advanced from the central defender and delivered the opening major of the final after 26 minutes. O’Brien brought his personal record to 0: 4 two minutes later, which became worse for Mary I when she lost midfielder Dara MacGearailt to sin at half time.

Just as they had ended the first half, CIT had initiated the process in a lively manner and increased by five points in the fifth minute. Gavin O’Brien (brand), Gore (0-2, 1 free), Dan Ó Duinnín and Kevin O’Donovan contributed these five white flags, with the script for Mary I already appearing to be on the wall.

In her honor, Limerick College playfully rallied to get back from its opponents within one point. Cork Senior Cathail O’Mahony delivered a master class in pedaling. The All-Ireland U20 winner was responsible for all Bar 1 of Mary I’s 0-6 in the first half. He found the goal from the game, the placed ball, and converted a mark.

O’Mahony would continue to lead the Mary I challenge on restart, but although he scored nine points over the hour, it was not enough to prevent a CIT win.

Goal scorer for CIT: D Gore (0-8, 0-4 exempt); G O’Brien (1-4, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark); E Lavers (1-0); D Ó Duinnín (0-3); M Buckley (0-3); J Crean (0-1 free), K O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Goalscorers for Mary Immaculate College: C O’Mahony (0-9, 0-6 exempt, 0-1 mark; B Goldrick (0-2, 0-2 exempt), C Barrett (0-1).

CIT: A Casey (Kiskeam, Cork); A McAuliffe (An Gaeltacht, Kerry), S. Daly (Dohenys, Cork), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, Cork), E Lavers (Dohenys, Cork), P Ring (Aghabullogue, Cork); K. Murphy (Kilcummin, Kerry), K. O’Hanlon (Kilshannig, Cork); M Buckley (Dohenys, Cork), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers, Cork), G O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry); D Gore (Kilmacabea, Cork), E McGreevy (St. Finbarr’s, Cork). D Ó Duinnín (Cill na Martra, Cork).

Subs: J Crean (Annauscaul, Kerry) for McGreevy (40); C Kennedy (Clonmel Commercial, Tipperary) for Murphy (46 minutes, inj); R Maguire (Castlehaven, Cork) for O Duinnín, M Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, Cork) for O’Donoghue (49); A Spriggs (Delaney’s, Cork) for McAuliffe (58).

Mary Immaculate College: D Croke (Holycross, Tipperary); C. Beirne (Breaffy, Mayo), C. Brennan (Clondegad, Clare), N. MacKessy (Finuge, Kerry); L. Brosnan (Castleisland, Kerry), S. Meehan (Kiskeam, Cork), C. Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo); D. MacGearailt (Michael Breathnach), J. McNeive (Aghamore, Mayo); B. Goldrick (Claregalway, Galway), D. Coughlan (Kilmurray-Ibrickane, Clare), C. Ruane (Ennistymon, Clare), P. Darcy (Glenflesk, Kerry), C. O’Mahony (Mitchelstown, Cork), R Coleman (St. James, Cork).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).