According to the European Commission’s winter economic forecast, the economy of Cyprus will grow by 2.8% of GDP in 2020 compared to 3.2% in the previous year.

Inflation will be 0.8% in 2020 and 1.2% in 2021, while “downside risks are primarily external, particularly a potential slowdown in foreign demand for housing and tourism services”.

According to the European Commission, “Real GDP in Cyprus grew strongly in the third quarter of 2019 (3.4% year-on-year), which is due to brisk domestic demand”.

In contrast, “net exports weighed on growth”.

According to the report, economic sentiment stabilized in 2019 and even improved in early 2020.

“Business sentiment in the service and manufacturing sectors remained strong, but worsened in construction, as consumer sentiment and retail business sentiment stabilized, suggesting that growth could weaken in the coming months.”

EU experts predict that “private consumption is likely to remain stable in the face of positive labor market expectations and rising wages”.

Unemployment declined rapidly to 7.2% in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest since 2011.

“Public spending will also boost growth, due to rising public wages and government spending in relation to the newly established national health system.”

Investments in residential buildings are a major driver of the activity and are expected to continue in the medium term, as evidenced by improved order books and increasing building permits, the forecast says.

It says: “Lending by new banks to domestic non-financial corporations and households is increasing only slightly. However, net exports contributed negatively in the first three quarters of 2019. “

“Given the still subdued external environment and increasing competition for tourism from neighboring countries, net exports are likely to continue declining in the coming months and to recover slightly in 2021,” warns the EC.

Overall, real GDP is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2019, 2.8% in 2020 and 2.5% in 2021.

A key factor in low inflation was the fall in energy prices in the second half of the year compared to the sharp increases in the corresponding period in 2018.

“Inflation in non-energy industrial goods continued to decline. Inflation in services is increasing, mainly due to rising prices for services related to housing. “

“Rising disposable income is expected to fuel inflation, but the rate should remain somewhat limited due to the bottom of the energy base effects.”

Headline inflation is expected to reach 0.8% in 2020 and 1.2% in 2021.