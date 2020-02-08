Advertisement

Lieutenant General K. Sundarji (center) with General A.S. Vaidya (right) and Maj. Gen. K.S. Brar (left) after Operation Bluestar | Photo by INDIA TODAY / India Today Group / Getty Images

Shortly after General Krishnaswamy Sundarji retired as India’s most discussed soldier since Sam Manekshaw (a status he still enjoys three decades later), he decided to become a columnist for us India today Magazine.

His first attempts were disastrous and we had a problem. How can you tell the general, with an ego larger than any of his strike corps, that he cannot write to save his life? That he had to learn a new skill?

I was asked to bring the bad news to him.

He was just recovering from heart surgery at the military hospital in Delhi. “So, Doc,” he asked, “is there any hope or is the patient a depreciation? Before I could find a diplomatic answer, he asked more directly, “I think you think my writing is all nonsense. So where’s that? “

“I think general sahab“I said,” You have to be a little more direct in your writing – the way you are when you speak. “Then I added as a smug afterthought:” Just come quickly to the bream stacks. “

His eyes lit up. “That’s it, my friend, that’s the name of my column.” His next piece was a big improvement. The column ran for a long time under the title “Brasstacks”.

This general withdrew after the controversial aftermath of Operation Blue Star, Operation Brasstacks, the deployment of the Indian Peacekeeping Force in Sri Lanka, and the Bofors fraud, trying not to simply disappear like others.

He wrote columns, spanned the strategic and Track 2 seminars, was larger than life on the Chatterati radar screen, and was generally the most skilled military spokesman for India’s military nuclearization.

We played a lot on the track. He couldn’t resist the temptation to pull my leg over a military detail that I found so embarrassingly wrong in my coverage of Operation Blue Star. I had mistaken 25-pounder line of sight for larger artillery.

It was outrage for “Sundar” (how he insisted that we all call him, although I never could). “Your hacks cannot tell the difference between a bore and a caliber, but they can still be large bore with a small caliber,” he said.

He had a lot to defend himself. Both Blue Star and Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka) were tactical disasters. It may be unfair to suggest that you continue a Norman Dixons sequel On the psychology of military incompetence around these two operations, but you could possibly write a “psychology of military arrogance”.

Sundarji was a great strategist, a visionary who was better able to move mechanized divisions and field armies in wide-open deserts, or even better on Ops Room maps and sand models. But do not perform actual operations. He was wrong by being directly involved in it.

That is why it is so tragic that the legacy of India’s most brilliant military commander will forever be adversely affected by his balance sheet as head of operations that were at most brigade-sized.

Indian military history students will argue whether Sundarji was ahead of his time or behind. The truth may be both. He was way ahead of his time in his approach to technology, mechanization, and mobile warfare. Sometimes he admitted he was overwhelmed with Operation Brasstacks. But he argued that this was the only way to get his field commanders to think big. Most of them had no experience seeing a formation that was larger than a divisional train. Brasstacks had a whole field army in action – with live ammunition – and what if India got on the brink of an unwanted, unplanned war with Pakistan? That was his point of view.

“You have that typical cowardly Indian thinking,” he said. But was he so impatient because he was politically a few decades behind his time? This was the beginning of the post-conventional (industrial) world of war in which nations preserved or reinforced their national interest by waging or defending themselves against low-intensity conflicts rather than setting Patton / Rommelesque standards. Where diplomacy, politics and then business became the cornerstones of strategic thinking.

For Sundarji, a low-intensity conflict was boring – he dreamed of a storm division in the Heliborne and even selected one (54th in Hyderabad) to be trained for this role. Almost immediately he had to endure the embarrassment of seeing the combat units of the same division trapped in the deadly sniper fire and improvised explosive devices of the LTTE in the Jaffna jungle.

He had his critics inside and outside the army. The friendlier dismissed him as a well-meaning romantic who was of little relevance to his time. For them, Brasstacks was his longing for large, old standard battles that affected the fate of the nations, probably even after trying to test his favorite theories on the battlefield in the real Clausewitz fog of war. For the devilish he had a great political ambition and brazas, with a resulting war and victory against Pakistan, should be his shortcut to political power. They do general service.

A person with such inclinations and career-political views does not question the then Prime Minister when he bought his favorite toy – in this case Bofors -, nor did he do a kiss-and-tell shortly afterwards.

Sundarji hated the “dirty little wars” – the Golden Temple, Jaffna, the Brahmaputra Valley and so on. But that’s all he had to struggle with and not very successful.

It was probably a combination of this failure and the belated realization that the days of conventional warfare that brought him into close contact with nuclear warfare were over. He soon became his leading voice.

In the summer of 1994 we spent a week together in Salzburg with the usual suspects from India and Pakistan in the area of ​​conflict resolution. I had the chance to go back to Sundarji. Why, I asked, did the most famous nuclear falcons in India come from the south? Was it a devilish Tam Brahm conspiracy to get Punjabis on both sides of the border to burn each other so that the kings of Kumbakonam could rule the subcontinent forever? We had a good laugh.

In order to be fair to him, Sundarji has now developed his own doctrine: “More is not necessary if less is enough”.

He wanted India to develop a limited nuclear deterrent without participating in any nuclear race. It doesn’t matter if the Pakistanis have a hundred weapons and we have ten. That is more than enough to end Pakistan or deter China. So why was he wasting money on building a Stalinist arsenal?

Later he would have liked to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), help control proliferation, and develop confidence-building measures and mutual reticence with Pakistan. He would also have liked a nuclear India to lower, mechanize, computerize and revolutionize the conventional armed forces in Revolutionary Military Affairs (RMA).

If he had lived long enough, who knows, he might have written the strategist’s obituary on the main battle tank or the concept of a mechanized division, his most visible contribution to his army.

Sundarji had a sharp tongue and little discretion when provoked. At another Indian-Pakistani seminar, he struggled visibly irritated when the Pakistani participants alternately gave exaggerated numbers for Indian troops in Kashmir. Then a former Pakistani army chief set the number to 7 lakh and Sundarji intervened. “The only way to get that number is to count the limbs, multiply by four, and divide by two,” he said flatly. It took us some time to decode this, but his Pakistani counterpart was quiet for the rest of the session. By the way, Imran Khan has now counted 9 lakh.

Much has been said about his peculiar relationship with Rajiv Gandhi and Arun Singh, his actual defense minister. It is possible that Arun Singh will one day bring more light into the darkness and give him a perspective that he owes to the memory and legacy of his favorite general. In a way, however, the general had the right timing. He took over the leadership of the army under the political leadership of two young, technology-loving political leaders. He did the rest. His dominant personality kept the officials at bay. He certainly wouldn’t have had a Mulayam Singh Yadav, a George Fernandes, or an A.K. Anthony. Or the other way around.

Sundarji died at the age of 69. At that time, great marshals led large armies into battle in the Great Wars. Unfortunately, his death deserves no more than a single mention – on many front pages under the fold – the next morning. His life and work will be analyzed by future generations of soldiers and military historians.

One question they ask – or answer – is, what do we remember General Krishnaswamy Sundarji for? Hopefully the answer would be braziers rather than Blue Star or Pawan.

Addendum: This leads me to Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, 1990 in Islamabad, just a week after meeting Sundarji at the Delhi Military Hospital. At the official reception, I buttoned General Mirza Aslam Beg, the controversial Pakistani army chief who had just held the Zarb-e-Momin exercise (the Believers’ Strike). Or more precisely, his counterattack against bream stacks.

With Pakistan’s then army chief Mirza Aslam Beg, Islamabad, August 14, 1990 | The pressure

The basic requirement of the exercise was that Foxland (as India is called in Pakistani war games) first breaks through in the next war, and then Pakistan counters and envelops the intruder. It was the first major Pakistani exercise that was so defensive in nature that survival rather than overall victory or “liberation” from Kashmir was the primary goal.

Certainly, braziers and the scary and somewhat fictional vision of 3,000 Indian tanks rolling down the desert and threatening to halve Pakistan had changed a military mindset rooted in the medieval history and aimlessness of Indian tank strike forces from 1965 and 1971.

“So your publication writes a lot about defense and security?” Asked Bettel and had a polite conversation.

“Yes,” I said, “and we are now running a column from Gen Sundarji.”

“What’s it called?” Asked Bettel.

“Braziers,” I said.

(A version of this obituary was first published on February 8, 2018.)

