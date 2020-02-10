Advertisement

Daimler (DAI.DE) has reportedly increased the number of job losses that it will make at the end of 2022. In November, the German car manufacturer announced it would cut at least 10,000 jobs to cut costs by around $ 1.5 billion.

According to the Handelsblatt newspaper (via Reuters), the cuts will now affect no fewer than 15,000 jobs, considerably more than Daimler’s earlier estimates.

According to news sales, the stagnation of jobs is expected to be announced at the company’s annual news conference on Tuesday. Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius is also reported to announce additional cuts for investments in loss-making projects that deviate from Daimler’s core business.

Daimler employees have around 304,000 employees worldwide who initially said the job losses would be due to natural sales, early retirement and termination benefits.

Shares of Daimler shares rose 0.03% on Monday with 10:10 AM EST.

