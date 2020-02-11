Advertisement

The first foreign envoys from 15 nations were brought to J&K last month on January 9-10.

New Delhi: German ambassador Walter J. Lindner will be part of the second group of foreign envoys who will visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) this week on the trip organized by the Indian government, sources confirm. Given that more delegates from EU member states are expected to be part of the group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the Belgian capital Brussels next month for the 15th India-EU Summit appears to be on the right track. The participation of European envoys in the visit to J & K is seen as a positive sign for New Delhi.

It should be recalled that the European Parliament recently postponed a vote on a joint proposal criticizing the Indian Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the repeal of Article 370 in Brussels until March. At the time, India had stated that it had taken note of a clarification from the European Commission that “the opinion given by the European Parliament and its members is not the official position of the European Union (EU)”. However, New Delhi has announced that it will “continue to work with MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) and other stakeholders”.

Advertisement

The second group of foreign envoys “from different geographic regions” will be brought to J&K as part of another project in India to convince the international community that the situation there will quickly normalize again.

It should also be remembered that the first foreign envoys from 15 nations were brought to J&K last month on January 9-10, but there were no envoys from the EU member states at the time. Only Norway – which is not an EU member – participated in this visit. After visiting the first batch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) had announced that these emissaries had been brought there to “monitor the government’s efforts to normalize the situation” and added that “normalcy had largely occurred” restored ”.

In the past month, envoys from 15 countries – the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, the Maldives, Norway, the Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo – had been accepted by the Indian government two-day visit to the newly created J & K union area

end of

Advertisement