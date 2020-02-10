Advertisement

It’s always a good time to visit Oregon. How do you decide when is the best for you? To make your decision easier, here is a calendar that highlights an event each month.

February

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland begins on February 28th with performances until November. Founded in 1935, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival begins its eight-month season with works like Shakespeare and a mix of classic musicals and world premieres. More than 400,000 people attend around 800 performances every year.

March

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival takes place from March 20th to May 3rd in Woodbury.

Willamette Valley Visitors Association

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival signals the arrival of spring in the northeastern part of the Willamette Valley, known as Oregon’s Mountain. Hood Territory. The festival is an annual event of the family-run Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm. The owner Barb Iverson is up to date with her offers every year, so the fun always grows faster than the flowers. The festival offers countless rows of tulips in numerous variations and colors on an area of ​​40 hectares of dreamlike beauty as well as a wealth of entertaining activities, food trucks and the tulip market.

April

The Depoe Bay Wooden Boat Show & Crab Feed takes place from April 18-19.

Joni Kabana / Traveloregon.com

This is the 25th year of the Classic Wooden Boat Show, which shows both vintage and modern handmade ships from all over the northwest in the “smallest port in the world” with colorful classic wooden boats. Always a favorite of the show is the model boat stand, where young and old can build their own boat. The other reason: thousands of pounds of delicious Dungeness crabs are cooked in the Community Hall at Depoe Bay.

can

I love Gamay 3rd-6th May in Portland.

Travel to Portland

May is Oregon Wine Month! Treat Gamay to a week of Oregon Wine Month and enjoy Gamay wines from Oregon and the Old World. Festival events include tastings, field trips and interviews with local winemakers.

June

The Eastern Oregon Beer Festival takes place on June 27th in La Grande.

TravelOregon.com

Craft beer lovers who want to dig deeper and discover beers – and a region in Oregon that few others know – should head to the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival. Visitors can not only enjoy craft beer and other drinks, but also get to know the stories and creators behind the beers and the region. Eastern Oregon offers the same outdoor adventures Oregon is known for, but adds vast open spaces, small, charming towns, and a little bit of cowboy culture.

July

The Southern Oregon Kite Festival takes place from July 18-19.

Discover Lincoln City

See more than two dozen nationally and internationally known hang gliders performing amazing routines choreographed with music. The 28th annual Southern Oregon Kite Festival takes place on the kite field in Brookings Harbor. This popular event is free and fun for all ages. A free shuttle service to the Drachenfestplatz is offered.

August

The Sunriver Music Festival takes place from August 10th to 22nd.

Central Oregon Visitors Association

In August Maestro George Hanson and the festival orchestra celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. Classical and pop concerts feature world-class soloists and an abundance of programs inspired by Beethoven.

September

Crater Lake Ride the Rim September 12th and 19th.

Discover the Klamath visitor and congress office

Cyclists have the opportunity to drive the route car-free for two days. The approximately 50 km long road around the edge of this old volcano offers a view of the untouched, deep blue lake, which was created more than 7,000 years ago by a massive explosion of Mount Mazama. The Rim Road, part of the Crater Lake National Park, has steep climbs and a height of almost 2,400 meters.

October

The Yachats Village Mushroom Fest takes place on October 16.

Jesse Dolin

The weekend offers more than 20 guided mushroom walks. Yachats has been hosting educators who join this festival for more than 20 years to offer a forum for speakers, culinary and growing workshops, demonstrations, displays and slideshows

November

Don’t miss the Portland Book Festival on November 7th, 2020.

Oregon Sparkloft Travel

Portland is home to Powell’s City of Books – the world’s largest independent bookstore that occupies an entire city block. So it is only suitable for the city where the Portland Book Festival also takes place. The festival, which was founded 15 years ago, is also entitled to its size – the largest festival of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. The Portland Book Festival, held at the Portland Art Museum, will announce its bibliophile collection in early September 2020.

December

Cosmic tubing takes place on the mountain. Hood Ski Bowl, December 21 through January 5, 2021.

Mt. Hood ski bowl

Snow Tube and Adventure Park transform into a unique snow scene with pulsating colored lights and music that transforms the hill into a kind of icy dance floor that is illuminated by 600,000 LED lights, black lights, lasers and more.

