Like many parents and children, Julio and his daughter Gabi do not have the best relationship. Divorce when Gabi was a baby meant they didn’t see as much of each other as they would like.

The couple appeared together in the MTV online series Drag My Dad, which was moderated by former RuPaul drag race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

The show helps fathers dress up to break down barriers in their relationships with their children.

As a result, Julio said that he encouraged his daughter to be interested in football so that they could share a common interest and have the opportunity to spend time together. However, when she stopped playing football, their relationship broke down and they saw each other less and less.

Gabi brought her father to MTV’s Drag My Dad so they could reconnect.

“I’m here today because I really want to be closer to my father. I love him very much,” Gabi said of the episode.

“My father, who is in tow, will definitely make him take his feminine and vulnerable side.”

Julio said the process was “out of his comfort zone,” but said he was ready to try to reconnect with his daughter.

Bob, the drag queen, decided to give Julio a “classic drag”.

In an emotional part of the episode, Julio revealed that his relationship with Gabi has been “difficult” since she stopped playing football, but he said he wanted to find a new way to connect with her.

In the meantime, Gabi said she didn’t talk to her father about her life and said she was more focused on “superficial” issues.

Julio apologized to his daughter that she was no longer trying.

As a result, Julio apologized to Gabi that she hadn’t bothered about their relationship after she stopped playing football.

Bob, the drag queen, decided to follow the sports theme and dress him in a “referee-like dress”. The big revelation revealed that his drama name, Ms. Bella Yell-Hard, or “The B ** ch of the” is pitch. “

Julio came out with a whistle and toy soccer to complete his referee look.

At the end of the episode, Gabi said she was more hopeful about her relationship with her father and that he would “really go to the end of the world for me.”

