Dilapidated fishing gear, abandoned boats and snowdrifts made of plastic foam are some of the enormous challenges. According to a pre-Christian study, communities are faced with the task of removing marine debris. Government report.

US Environment Secretary Sheila Malcolmson traveled through the province and spoke to coastal communities about the obstacles to removing plastic and debris from the sea. On Wednesday, she released a report entitled “What We Heard About BC Sea Rubble”.

Malcolmson will report to B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman. She had no date for these recommendations, but said that it would be as soon as possible.

The report says that in some areas almost half of the marine debris collected on land comes from decayed fishing gear, also known as ghost equipment. In some communities, residents complained of piles of foam washed up on the beaches. Polystyrene foam comes from a variety of sources, but in particular it crumbles from aging floats used in the aquaculture industry.

“I think we’ve heard more about (foam) than any other marine debris,” Malcolmson said Thursday. “We saw photos of people doing so much shoveling … foam, it looked like they were drifting in snow,” she said.

She said there are concerns about Vancouver ports where the foam dock swimmers dissolve and Canada geese and otters eat pieces.

The industry has switched from steel piles to foam floats, but Malcolmson said there is no retention plan for what will happen to him if it disintegrates.

Voluntary attempt to remove foam polystyrene beads from a beach on Lasqueti Island, Central Georgia Strait. Expanded polystyrene is commonly found in B.C. for dock floats.

Donald Gordon

One of the recommendations Malcolmson will think about is whether B.C. should legislate to prohibit the use of foam in the aquaculture industry.

She found that some companies voluntarily remove foam.

“We have heard from the Shellfish Growers Association that one of its members has already foamed 800 of their floats, but this is not yet a general requirement.”

Abandoned ships and private anchor buoys, which are increasingly being used as a means of coping with the housing crisis and as Airbnb rentals, are further main causes of the sea debris disaster mentioned in the report.

The main regions affected are private buoys on the Saanich Peninsula and on the Sunshine Coast, Malcolmson said. She found that the number of private anchor buoys is increasing, is difficult to regulate, and can lead to more abandoned ships.

Leaving ships is a serious problem, she says, because fiber optics end their life cycle and wear out, and climate change causes stronger storms.

“This could be a reason for the owner to say,” Ah, this boat is too damaged, I’m just going away. “It is difficult to take responsibility and let it clear up the mess.”

She has heard from many concerned residents that there are not enough recycling centers or that there are no affordable ways to dispose of them, and will consider recommendations that the province provide for ships and marine debris disposal in several locations along the coast.

Malcolmson said the government could consider a Clunkers-style pilot program that encourages boat owners to drop off their unwanted ships.

Some participants spoke to Malcolmson and estimated that decayed fishing gear made up almost half of the weight of marine debris, while others found that only about a tenth of the debris was fishing gear.

Fishing nets, buoy balls, plastic bags, oyster shells, and long lines can remain in the ocean for hundreds of years before they eventually break down into microplastics that can enter the food chain, the report said.

Many residents named single-use plastics, including plastic bottles, straws and shopping bags, as the main source of marine debris. However, this report did not address land-based sources of marine plastic.

However, a federal report released last Thursday by Environment and Climate Change Canada found overwhelming evidence that plastic poses a threat to human and animal health. As a result of the report, Ottawa will initiate a 2021 ban on single-use plastics such as plastic straws, water bottles and shopping bags.

While the Vancouver-based Ocean Legacy Foundation welcomed the plan, executive director Chloe Dubois said that there was still no federal government plan to address the dilapidated fishing equipment problem.

However, Victoria Weizmann, spokeswoman for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said the federal government has earmarked $ 8.3 million for the Sustainable Fisheries Solutions and Reconnaissance Program, also known as the Ghost Gear Fund. The fund is part of the broader federal strategy against plastic waste.

The money, she said, is intended to help fish harvesters, environmental groups, indigenous communities and the aquaculture industry find and recover ghost equipment from the ocean and “dispose of it responsibly”. Groups can submit suggestions for cleanup projects on the DFO website.

In the meantime, Malcolmson said she would watch the B.C. The government can better support non-governmental organizations and conservation organizations that use hundreds of volunteers. Many of them are considering how to bring the rubble back into the economy.

“They’re not just thinking about taking it to the dump. You are considering how we can create new markets to solve this problem. Collect wetsuits and turn them into yoga mats to turn fishing nets into carpets. Experiment with the gasification of new plastic as a fuel, ”she said.

“In B.C. and that can make the problem seem less daunting to the public. “

