Spoilers forward for power Season 6. No fan had the impression that the last Power episodes were airy or sentimental, but to be honest – it became darker than normal in the past season. After weeks of wondering who had shot Ghost, with dedicated episodes to every suspect’s point of view, the killer was finally revealed in the final of the Power Season 6 series. And the answer is not so surprising, considering how things have gone in recent seasons.

The feeling that he was on his way to jail for the murder of Raymond Jones and that he had to protect his mother against the murder of LaKeisha, it was Tariq who shot Ghost. Fans had assumed that this was the case, considering Tommy looking up at the shooter when he found Ghost’s body, bleeding, at Truth. The appearance of recognition meant that it had to be Tariq or Tasha. If we are honest, that punk child would eventually do his father. The unexpected part was that he let his mother go for it, although they have always worked together. Yet it is disturbing to see Tasha in an orange jumpsuit, and hopefully something that will be covered in a possible Power spin-off. The makers have said that the first will only be collected a few hours after the end of the final, so if you have any questions, they will hopefully be answered.

The biggest twist? Ghost finally got the last laugh, as he always seems to do – he left no money (nothing!) For Tasha in his will and Tariq only gets the role of him and Raina when he finishes studying. He had Tasha’s mother pay rent for a year, presumably because he thought she should take care of little Yas. (Don’t worry – he also left money for her, although it seems like no one ever remembers that she is alive.)

This is how all the other main characters did in these final episodes.

Death

Lakeisha Grant: Tasha shot her best friend when she mistakenly thought Keisha had made a deal with the Feds in season 6, episode 8, entitled “Deal With The Devil.” Cash lives and stays with his father.

Tasha shot her best friend when she mistakenly thought Keisha had made a deal with the Feds in season 6, episode 8, entitled “Deal With The Devil.” Cash lives and stays with his father. Andre Colman: In “Still DRE”, the eleventh episode of the last season, Dre was in and out of prison, which seemed 20 times before he ended up in solitary confinement. That’s where 2Bit and Spanky kill him by throwing petrol-soaked towels into the cell and lighting a match. OUCH.

In “Still DRE”, the eleventh episode of the last season, Dre was in and out of prison, which seemed 20 times before he ended up in solitary confinement. That’s where 2Bit and Spanky kill him by throwing petrol-soaked towels into the cell and lighting a match. OUCH. Spanky: RIP Spanky! As soon as he comes out of jail after he has made a deal with the FBI, poor Spanky thinks he’s good to go. Until Tommy rolls him up on the way out of town and places a few bullets in him in broad daylight. You know what they say about snitches?

RIP Spanky! As soon as he comes out of jail after he has made a deal with the FBI, poor Spanky thinks he’s good to go. Until Tommy rolls him up on the way out of town and places a few bullets in him in broad daylight. You know what they say about snitches? James Proctor: Tommy lit Proctor in Ghost’s penthouse in “King’s Gambit”, the fifth episode of season 6, because the corrupt lawyer spoke far too much about the past acts of him and Ghost.

living

Tommy Egan: Tommy drove off to the sunset after Ghost died in the Truth nightclub. Rumor has it that there may be a Tommy-centric spin-off in the works about his life on the west coast. You can only hope.

Tommy drove off to the sunset after Ghost died in the Truth nightclub. Rumor has it that there may be a Tommy-centric spin-off in the works about his life on the west coast. You can only hope. Raymond Tate: Tate messed up a lot during the series, but the most annoying thing about the latest episodes was seeing him rise in politics after Ghost’s death. This guy, right?

Tate messed up a lot during the series, but the most annoying thing about the latest episodes was seeing him rise in politics after Ghost’s death. This guy, right? 2Bit: He’s in jail, and he totally tipped Tommy about Spanky, making him a sort of traitor. But maybe he and Tommy are joining in Cali.

He’s in jail, and he totally tipped Tommy about Spanky, making him a sort of traitor. But maybe he and Tommy are joining in Cali. Paz Valdes: Despite her attempts at revenge for her sister’s death, Paz was not the one who shot Ghost. However, he left her money in his will, which she refused to take.

Despite her attempts at revenge for her sister’s death, Paz was not the one who shot Ghost. However, he left her money in his will, which she refused to take. Cooper Saxe: Given how striking Saxe’s face is, it is surprising that nobody killed him in season 6. It seems that we have to pretend that we also care about him in spin-offs.

Although it is sad to see the series go, there are always spin-offs in the works to look forward to (provided you still care about Tariq). And at least Tommy made it alive, something everyone can be happy with.

