ORLANDO, Florida – Giannis Antetokounmpo almost triple the double with 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, helping NBA best Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 112-95 on Saturday night.

The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improved the league’s best record to 45-7 and stayed on course to become only the third team to score the top 70 wins in a regular season.

Antetokounmpo failed in a personal attempt to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games. In the first quarter he scored two points and ended the field with 6 out of 17 points.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to have a streak of five consecutive games of 30, 15 and 5, playing from December 10-17, 1965 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 23 points, 5 for 5 in 3-point attempts. Khris Middleton had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe ended the race with 18 points for the goats, who were even 27 points ahead in the third quarter.

Nikola Vucevic led the magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points, Markelle Fultz 15 and Evan Fournier 14 for Orlando, who remains eighth despite losing eight of the last nine playoff places in the Eastern Conference.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G George Hill missed a fifth consecutive game with a tense left Achilles tendon.

Magic: F James Ennis, purchased from Philadelphia on Thursday, has not been activated but can play on Monday. … G D.J. Augustin missed a 13th game with a knee injury. The magicians are confident that he will return after the All Star break.

LET ‘EM FIRE AWAY

The goats entered the game first in the NBA in the defensive field-goal percentage at 0.410, although they also scored the most 3-point field goals (14.12 per game) in the league. This is because the opponents tried almost 39 3’s per game against them – another league high.

“Some people say we like to give up 3s, that’s what we want to do. That’s not true,” said coach Mike Budenholzer, taking everything away, but that’s pretty much impossible. ‘

The Magic shot 37.8% on Saturday night, including 10 out of 40 on 3 hands.

NEXT

Dollar: Return home on Monday night to receive Sacramento.

Magic: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

