YouTubers that still use the old layout displayed a pop-up window with the message “Switch to new YouTube”. This is because Google is withdrawing the old layout in favor of the last 2017.

TeamYouTube’s Hazel explains that this change is necessary to optimize the YouTube experience for all users:

Already in August 2017 we published a new look for YouTube on the desktop, in which material design and new functions such as the dark theme were introduced (read the 2017 blog here!). Note: Previously, users had the option to deactivate the new experience and continue to use the older version of YouTube on the desktop.

Version 2020 and older versions lack many of the new features and design improvements we’ve introduced in the past 3 years, including the most common requests based on your feedback (see the latest update here).

To commemorate this transition, Google presented the development of YouTube since its birth:

Many users are reported to be unhappy with “being forced to update” for “accessibility and performance reasons”.

If you really don’t choose the 2017 design, you only have until March to continue opting out. You may also need to update your browser. In this case, however, you will be notified.

Are some of our readers dissatisfied with this change? Share your views below.

Source: Engadget

